Iranians celebrate worldwide after supreme leaders are killed in Israeli strikes

Iranians across the country could be seen and heard celebrating the death of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei following coordinated Israeli strikes overnight.

In one video, Iranians near Karaj, Iran, outside the capital of Tehran, were seen taking to the streets as they honked their horns and cheered.

In social media videos, Iranians in Tehran could also be heard cheering from their apartments, playing loud music and setting off fireworks as the news spread.

In Fuladshahr, people packed the streets, waving their arms in the air, whistling, honking and cheering over the news.

In Borazjan, Iran, celebrants chanted and in Mamasani they waved flags and danced.

People also celebrated in the Iranian cities of Shiraz and Abadan, "where the people are out on the streets till the way hours of the night in celebration of an Iran that is on the brink of finding its freedom after almost five decades," according to Lisa Daftari, editor at The Foreign Desk.

Iranian people also cheered the news in other parts of the world, such as Madrid, London, Berlin, Armenia and the United States.

"Iranian people all over the world, from Los Angeles to Tehran, are on the streets celebrating [in] sheer jubilation over the dawn of a new and free Iran," Daftari told Fox News Digital.

She continued, "Iranians poured onto the streets cheering, clapping, waving the lion and sun flag, dancing openly and singing the old national anthem. It’s hard to imagine a people so starved for freedom, so desperate for justice, that they are cheering military strikes on their own soil as the price of liberation."

In Los Angeles, which is home to the Iranian community in the U.S., hundreds came out to wave Iranian and American flags on Saturday.

Some people also held signs bearing expressions such as, "Make Iran Great Again."

"I love America. I love everything about this country," Iranian-American journalist Masih Alinejad told Fox News on Saturday.

"I grew up in a country where I was brainwashed to say ‘death to America,' the same country — how ironic — the same country that saved my life three times and is now helping my people in Iran. They’re celebrating. They’re celebrating out of joy."

She added, "Thank you, President Trump, for taking decisive action. This is how true leadership looks like."

As well as celebrations, Los Angeles and other U.S. cities like Boston, Washington, D.C. and New York City and in Europe also had competing anti-war protests.