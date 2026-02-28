Expand / Collapse search
War With Iran

Iranians celebrate worldwide after supreme leaders are killed in Israeli strikes

Videos showed people across Iran and all over the world honking horns, cheering and waving flags as news of ayatollah's death spreads

By Brie Stimson Fox News
Iranians in parts of the country cheer as strikes hit regime leadership Video

Iranians in parts of the country cheer as strikes hit regime leadership

Some Iranians across the country reacted with applause and shouts of joy after strikes on regime targets, though nationwide responses remain mixed. (Video: The Foreign Desk)

Iranians across the country could be seen and heard celebrating the death of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei following coordinated Israeli strikes overnight.

In one video, Iranians near Karaj, Iran, outside the capital of Tehran, were seen taking to the streets as they honked their horns and cheered.

In social media videos, Iranians in Tehran could also be heard cheering from their apartments, playing loud music and setting off fireworks as the news spread.

In Fuladshahr, people packed the streets, waving their arms in the air, whistling, honking and cheering over the news.

In Borazjan, Iran, celebrants chanted and in Mamasani they waved flags and danced.

Peopel celebrating in Madrid

People celebrate in Madrid, Spain.  (Carlos Lujan/Europa Press via Getty Images)

People also celebrated in the Iranian cities of Shiraz and Abadan, "where the people are out on the streets till the way hours of the night in celebration of an Iran that is on the brink of finding its freedom after almost five decades," according to Lisa Daftari, editor at The Foreign Desk.

IRAN FIRES MISSILES AT US BASES ACROSS MIDDLE EAST AFTER AMERICAN STRIKES ON NUCLEAR, IRGC SITES

Iranian people also cheered the news in other parts of the world, such as Madrid, London, Berlin, Armenia and the United States.

Peopel celebrating in Berlin

People celebrated the death of Khamenei on Saturday in Berlin. (Christophe Gateau/Picture Alliance via Getty Images)

"Iranian people all over the world, from Los Angeles to Tehran, are on the streets celebrating [in] sheer jubilation over the dawn of a new and free Iran," Daftari told Fox News Digital.

She continued, "Iranians poured onto the streets cheering, clapping, waving the lion and sun flag, dancing openly and singing the old national anthem. It’s hard to imagine a people so starved for freedom, so desperate for justice, that they are cheering military strikes on their own soil as the price of liberation."

People celebrating in LA

A woman holds up an Iranian flag as people celebrate the death of Khamenei in Los Angeles.  (Genaro Molina/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

In Los Angeles, which is home to the Iranian community in the U.S., hundreds came out to wave Iranian and American flags on Saturday. 

Some people also held signs bearing expressions such as, "Make Iran Great Again."

Iranians celebrate in the street after the death of the ayatollah in Israeli strike Video

"I love America. I love everything about this country," Iranian-American journalist Masih Alinejad told Fox News on Saturday.

"I grew up in a country where I was brainwashed to say ‘death to America,' the same country — how ironic — the same country that saved my life three times and is now helping my people in Iran. They’re celebrating. They’re celebrating out of joy."

People in Viriginia celebrating as they watch Fox News

A family celebrates while watching Fox News in Vienna, Virginia.  (Reuters/Nathan Howard)

She added, "Thank you, President Trump, for taking decisive action. This is how true leadership looks like."

As well as celebrations, Los Angeles and other U.S. cities like Boston, Washington, D.C. and New York City and in Europe also had competing anti-war protests.

