Jeffrey Epstein

London police launch criminal investigation into former UK ambassador to US with alleged Epstein ties

Probe into Peter Mandelson announced following DOJ release of millions of court documents

Alexandra Koch By Alexandra Koch Fox News
Police in the United Kingdom announced a criminal investigation Tuesday into Peter Mandelson, Britain's former ambassador to the United States, after the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) released millions of court documents related to disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein.

Metropolitan Police Cmdr. Ella Marriot in London said following the DOJ documents dump, the Met received "a number of reports" into alleged misconduct in public office, including a referral from the UK government.

"I can confirm that the Metropolitan Police has now launched an investigation into a 72-year-old man, a former Government Minister, for misconduct in public office offenses," Marriot wrote in a statement.

Peter Mandelson speaks at a podium with U.S. and U.K. flags behind him

Peter Mandelson, then the United Kingdom’s ambassador to the U.S., speaks at the British Embassy in Washington, D.C., last year. (Carl Court-Pool/Getty Images)

RESURFACED PHOTO LINKS MAMDANI TO EPSTEIN-CONNECTED PUBLICIST AT NEW YORK CITY EVENT

"The Met will continue to assess all relevant information brought to our attention as part of this investigation and won’t be commenting any further at this time," she added.

Mandelson resigned Sunday from the governing Labour Party amid allegations he received $75,000 in payments from Epstein and shared sensitive government information after the 2008 financial crisis.

Donald Trump speaks at the Resolute Desk as Peter Mandelson stands beside him in the Oval Office

President Donald Trump meets with the now former British ambassador to the U.S. Peter Mandelson, May 8, at the White House in Washington, D.C. (Jim Watson / AFP)

HOUSE OVERSIGHT COMMITTEE TO SUBPOENA LES WEXNER, 2 OTHERS IN EPSTEIN INVESTIGATION

Prime Minister Keir Starmer abruptly fired Mandelson from his ambassadorial position in September following the release of emails between Mandelson and Epstein.

Starmer on Monday requested an urgent review of Mandelson’s communications with Epstein while he was in office.

The House of Lords announced on Tuesday Mandelson is stepping down.

"He will cease to be a member tomorrow," the House of Lords told Fox News Digital. "We have no comment on any possible police investigation."

Peter Mandelson walks outdoors carrying a folder while wearing glasses and a red tie

Peter Mandelson, the United Kingdom’s former ambassador to the U.S., was fired from the role in September. (Jonathan Brady/PA Images via Getty Images)

Epstein died by suicide in 2019 while in federal custody.

He was awaiting trial on charges including sex trafficking of minors and conspiracy to commit sex trafficking of minors.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

