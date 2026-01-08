House Oversight Committee to subpoena Les Wexner, 2 others in Epstein investigation

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The House Oversight Committee is moving to subpoena billionaire retail mogul Les Wexner, the longtime friend and financial patron of disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein, along with two former associates of the late convicted sex offender.

The move marks the latest phase of the panel’s long-running investigation into Epstein’s finances and the powerful figures who surrounded him.

"We made enourmous [sic] progress in our Epstein investigation today. We secured key subpoenas for billionaire benefactor Les Wexner, and the executors of the Epstein estate," ranking member Rep. Robert Garcia, D-Calif., said in a statement late Tuesday.

The panel also moved to subpoena Darren Indyke and Richard Kahn, Epstein’s longtime legal and financial advisors, according to Politico.

Wexner employed Epstein as his financial manager from the late 1980s until 2007 and named him a trustee of the Wexner Foundation, his charitable organization that supports leadership and educational initiatives, particularly within the Jewish community.

Wexner, a former CEO and founder of Victoria’s Secret owner L Brands, has not been accused of criminal wrongdoing.

His ties to Epstein have drawn heightened scrutiny in the wake of Epstein’s criminal cases, and Wexner has faced questions in prior congressional inquiries examining those relationships.

The House Oversight Committee has been investigating how Epstein amassed his wealth and influence, including whether powerful individuals or institutions enabled his criminal conduct or benefited from it.

President Donald Trump's administration has ordered the Justice Department to release files tied to criminal probes of Epstein in compliance with a transparency law passed by Congress.

So far, the DOJ has released approximately 12,285 documents comprising around 125,575 pages, which is less than 1% of all records potentially related to the case, according to Axios. While there are stacks of unreleased files remaining, the DOJ said in the letter that it believes "a meaningful portion" of the documents are duplicates.

The department said in a letter to U.S. District Judge Paul Engelmayer of the Southern District of New York that "there are more than 2 million documents potentially responsive to the Act that are in various phases of review."

Fox News’ Rachel Wolf and Reuters contributed to this report.