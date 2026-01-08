Expand / Collapse search
Politics

House Oversight Committee to subpoena Les Wexner, 2 others in Epstein investigation

American billionaire Les Wexner employed Jeffrey Epstein as his financial manager until 2007

Michael Dorgan By Michael Dorgan Fox News
Democratic strategist calls delayed Epstein file release a joke Video

Democratic strategist calls delayed Epstein file release a joke

All-Star panelists discuss where backlash over the delayed release of Epstein-related files stands, who is on their Naughty or Nice list and more on Special Report.

The House Oversight Committee is moving to subpoena billionaire retail mogul Les Wexner, the longtime friend and financial patron of disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein, along with two former associates of the late convicted sex offender.

The move marks the latest phase of the panel’s long-running investigation into Epstein’s finances and the powerful figures who surrounded him.

"We made enourmous [sic] progress in our Epstein investigation today. We secured key subpoenas for billionaire benefactor Les Wexner, and the executors of the Epstein estate," ranking member Rep. Robert Garcia, D-Calif., said in a statement late Tuesday.

The panel also moved to subpoena Darren Indyke and Richard Kahn, Epstein’s longtime legal and financial advisors, according to Politico.

DOJ PUBLISHES TROVE OF EPSTEIN FILES, SAYS MORE TO COME AFTER FRIDAY DEADLINE

Les Wexner speaks during an L Brands investor day event in New Albany, Ohio, in 2017.

L Brands founder and former CEO Les Wexner speaks during the company’s investor day at the retailer’s headquarters in New Albany, Ohio, on Nov. 2, 2017. (Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch/USA Today Network via Imagn Images)

Wexner employed Epstein as his financial manager from the late 1980s until 2007 and named him a trustee of the Wexner Foundation, his charitable organization that supports leadership and educational initiatives, particularly within the Jewish community.

Wexner, a former CEO and founder of Victoria’s Secret owner L Brands, has not been accused of criminal wrongdoing.

His ties to Epstein have drawn heightened scrutiny in the wake of Epstein’s criminal cases, and Wexner has faced questions in prior congressional inquiries examining those relationships.

LAPSED EPSTEIN DEADLINE UNDERSCORES CHALLENGE OF REVIEWING TROVES OF FILES IN 30 DAYS

Jeffrey Epstein walks free

Jeffrey Epstein in New York City, Feb. 23, 2011. (David McGlynn)

The House Oversight Committee has been investigating how Epstein amassed his wealth and influence, including whether powerful individuals or institutions enabled his criminal conduct or benefited from it.

President Donald Trump's administration has ordered the Justice Department to release files tied to criminal probes of Epstein in compliance with a transparency law passed by Congress. 

So far, the DOJ has released approximately 12,285 documents comprising around 125,575 pages, which is less than 1% of all records potentially related to the case, according to Axios. While there are stacks of unreleased files remaining, the DOJ said in the letter that it believes "a meaningful portion" of the documents are duplicates.

Les Wexner speaks onstage

Les Wexner speaks onstage at the Fragrance Foundation Awards on June 7, 2016, in New York City. (Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images for Fragrance Foundation)

The department said in a letter to U.S. District Judge Paul Engelmayer of the Southern District of New York that "there are more than 2 million documents potentially responsive to the Act that are in various phases of review." 

Fox News’ Rachel Wolf and Reuters contributed to this report.

