Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

World
Published

Liverpool police hunt for gunman who fatally shot 9-year-old child

Gunman in fatal shooting of a 9-year-old girl in Liverpool on the run

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for August 23 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for August 23

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A 9-year-old girl was killed Monday night in northwestern England when a gunman fired three shots at a man who forced his way into her home as he sought refuge from the attacker, police said.

Olivia Pratt-Korbel died at Alder Hey Children’s Hospital in Liverpool shortly after the shooting, which occurred about 10 p.m., the Merseyside Police department said Tuesday. The girl's mother, Cheryl Korbel, 46, was shot in the wrist as she tried to close her front door on the gunman, who wasn’t known to the family.

UNITED KINGDOM KNIFE CRIME GROWING TO EPIDEMIC LEVELS

"This is a shocking and appalling attack which will reverberate around our communities, and I want to take this opportunity again to appeal to anybody who knows who was responsible for this attack to please come forward and give us those names,’’ Merseyside Chief Constable Serena Kennedy said at a news conference.

Forensic officers investigate the scene of a homicide in Liverpool, England, on Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022, where a 9-year-old girl was shot and killed.

Forensic officers investigate the scene of a homicide in Liverpool, England, on Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022, where a 9-year-old girl was shot and killed. (Peter Byrne/PA via AP)

"We need to find all who are responsible for this — not just the gunman. We need to find who supplied the weapon and who arranged this terrible incident," Kennedy said.

Police said the incident began when an armed man fired at two other men on the street outside the Korbel home.

When Cheryl Korbel opened the door to see what was happening, one of the targets forced his way into the home, police said. The gunman gave chase, firing indiscriminately into the home as Korbel tried to bar the door.

The man who entered the home suffered gunshot wounds to his upper body. Friends picked him up and took him to the hospital as Olivia lay dying.

The gunman escaped.

UK MAN CAUGHT AT WINDSOR CASTLE WITH CROSSBOW CHARGED FOR ALLEGEDLY INTENDING TO 'INJURE OR ALARM' THE QUEEN