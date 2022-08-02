UK man caught at Windsor Castle with crossbow charged for allegedly intending to 'injure or alarm' the Queen

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A 20-year-old man who was arrested at Windsor Castle while carrying a crossbow on Christmas Day last year was charged on Tuesday with intent to injure or alarm Queen Elizabeth II, the Crown Prosecution Service announced.

Jaswant Singh Chail, of Southampton, was charged with making threats to kill, possession of an offensive weapon, and a crime under the 1842 Treason Act.

The Queen was at the castle on Christmas Day, but Chail was arrested "within moments" of entering the grounds, BBC News reported at the time.

Under the 19th century Treason Act, which hasn't been used in four decades, it is an offense to "assault the Queen, or have a firearm or offensive weapon in her presence with intent to injure or alarm her or to cause a breach of peace."

In 1981, 17-year-old Marcus Serjeant was charged under the treason act for firing blank shots at Queen Elizabeth II during a parade.

Chail is due in court on Aug. 17.