United Kingdom
Published

UK man caught at Windsor Castle with crossbow charged for allegedly intending to 'injure or alarm' the Queen

Queen Elizabeth II was at Windsor Castle on Christmas Day when the suspect was arrested

By Paul Best | Fox News
A 20-year-old man who was arrested at Windsor Castle while carrying a crossbow on Christmas Day last year was charged on Tuesday with intent to injure or alarm Queen Elizabeth II, the Crown Prosecution Service announced. 

Jaswant Singh Chail, of Southampton, was charged with making threats to kill, possession of an offensive weapon, and a crime under the 1842 Treason Act.

Police officers stand guard in front of Windsor Castle.

Police officers stand guard in front of Windsor Castle. (Reuters/Peter Nicholls)

The Queen was at the castle on Christmas Day, but Chail was arrested "within moments" of entering the grounds, BBC News reported at the time.

Under the 19th century Treason Act, which hasn't been used in four decades, it is an offense to "assault the Queen, or have a firearm or offensive weapon in her presence with intent to injure or alarm her or to cause a breach of peace."

A view from the Long Walk to Windsor Castle in Windsor, England.

A view from the Long Walk to Windsor Castle in Windsor, England. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

In 1981, 17-year-old Marcus Serjeant was charged under the treason act for firing blank shots at Queen Elizabeth II during a parade.

Chail is due in court on Aug. 17.

