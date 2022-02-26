Expand / Collapse search
World
Published

Ukraine photos: Kyiv rattled with explosions, street fighting into third day of conflict

Residents of Kyiv were encouraged to shelter underground in train tunnels as explosions and street fighting took place overnight

By Audrey Conklin | Fox News
Ukrainian forces defend airstrip as Russians move into Kyiv Video

Ukrainian forces defend airstrip as Russians move into Kyiv

Army combat veteran Cory Mills says he's confident Ukraine will make this a very big challenge for Russian President Putin.

Photos and videos of Ukraine's capital show an ongoing effort by Russian military forces to edge toward Kyiv and take control of the city while its residents stand ready to defend their democracy.

Residents of Kyiv were encouraged to shelter underground in the city's train tunnels as explosions and street fighting took place overnight into Saturday morning, marking the third day of fighting as Russia attempts to take control of the Ukrainian government.

RUSSIA INVADES UKRAINE: LIVE UPDATES

  • People sleep in the Kyiv subway, using it as a bomb shelter in Kyiv, Ukraine, Friday, Feb. 25, 2022. In Ukraine's capital, many residents hurried underground for safety overnight Thursday and Friday as Russian forces fired on the city and moved closer. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)
    Image 1 of 3

    People sleep in the Kyiv subway, using it as a bomb shelter in Kyiv, Ukraine, Friday, Feb. 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)

  • A family sit in the Kyiv subway, using it as a bomb shelter in Kyiv, Ukraine, Friday, Feb. 25, 2022. In Ukraine's capital, many residents hurried underground for safety overnight Thursday and Friday as Russian forces fired on the city and moved closer. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)
    Image 2 of 3

    A family sits in the Kyiv subway, using it as a bomb shelter in Kyiv, Ukraine, Friday, Feb. 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)

  • A family sit in the Kyiv subway, using it as a bomb shelter in Kyiv, Ukraine, Friday, Feb. 25, 2022. In Ukraine's capital, many residents hurried underground for safety overnight Thursday and Friday as Russian forces fired on the city and moved closer. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)
    Image 3 of 3

    A family sits in the Kyiv subway, using it as a bomb shelter in Kyiv, Ukraine, Friday, Feb. 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)

"The fights are ongoing in many cities and districts of our country, but we know that we are defending our county, land, future of our children. Kyiv and the key towns around our capital are being controlled by our army," Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in a Saturday address. 

UKRAINIAN PRESIDENT ZELENSKYY ADDRESSES NATION AFTER NEW DAWN RISES IN KYIV: ‘I’M HERE'

Zelensky added that Russia "used all their force" against Ukraine on Friday into Saturday morning, including "missiles, jet fighters, drones, artillery, armored equipment, saboteurs, paratroopers."

Russian missiles on Friday struck schools, apartment buildings and bridges, resulting in hundreds of casualties.

  • An apartment building damaged following a rocket attack on the city of Kyiv, Ukraine, Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022. Russian troops stormed toward Ukraine's capital Saturday, and street fighting broke out as city officials urged residents to take shelter. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)
    Image 1 of 7

    An apartment building damaged following a rocket attack on the city of Kyiv, Ukraine, Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)

  • Ukrainian troops inspect the site following a Russian airstrike in Kyiv, Ukraine, Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)
    Image 2 of 7

    Ukrainian troops inspect the site following a Russian airstrike in Kyiv, Ukraine, Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)

  • Ukrainian soldiers look out from a broken window inside a military facility, after an explosion in Kyiv, Ukraine, Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022. Russian troops stormed toward Ukraine's capital Saturday, and street fighting broke out as city officials urged residents to take shelter. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)
    Image 3 of 7

    Ukrainian soldiers look out from a broken window inside a military facility, after an explosion in Kyiv, Ukraine, Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)

  • People rise their hands inside a vehicle at a checkpoint controlled by Ukrainian soldiers in Kyiv, Ukraine, Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022. Russian troops stormed toward Ukraine's capital Saturday, and street fighting broke out as city officials urged residents to take shelter. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)
    Image 4 of 7

    People rise their hands inside a vehicle at a checkpoint controlled by Ukrainian soldiers in Kyiv, Ukraine, Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)

  • Image 5 of 7

    A Ukrainian police officer detains a car driver in a street in Kyiv, Ukraine, Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022. 

  • Image 6 of 7

    Ukrainian service members at the site of fighting with a Russian raiding group in the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv on the morning of Feb. 26, 2022,

  • Image 7 of 7

    Firefighters work by a damaged apartment building in Kyiv thath was hit by a recent shelling during Russia's invasion of Ukraine, on Feb. 26, 2022

"They attack residential areas, using jet artillery at times, trying to destroy the energy centers," he said. "Their tactic is very sneaky. The destroyed residential buildings by their heavy artillery is an ultimate argument for the world to stop the occupant's invasion together with us."

"Ukrainian people have already earned and have a right to become a member of EU, and it will be a key testimony of the support of our country."

— Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy

MEMBER OF UKRAINIAN PARLIAMENT VOWS TO FIGHT AS THE BATTLE IN KIEV RAGES 'EVERYWHERE'

In a video posted to Twitter on Saturday, Zelenskyy said "the fight is here" in Kyiv after he refused an American offer to evacuate.

"We aren’t going to lay down weapons. We will protect the country," he said. "Our weapon is our truth, and our truth is that it’s our land, our country, our children. And we will defend all of that."

The Ukrainian government has been equipping its citizens with firearms so that they can defend themselves in the event of attacks against civilians.

Zelenskyy has said that he and his family are Vladimir Putin's first targets as the Russian president attempts to take over Ukraine. 

Putin has emphasized how he wants to "denazify" Ukraine, despite the fact that Ukraine fought against Nazi Germany in World War II, and Zelenskyy is a Jewish president whose family members survived the Holocaust, according to the Kyiv Post.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Audrey Conklin is a digital reporter for FOX Business and Fox News. Email tips to audrey.conklin@fox.com or on Twitter at @audpants.