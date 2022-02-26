Member of Ukrainian parliament vows to fight as the battle in Kiev rages 'everywhere'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Ukrainian parliament member Sviatoslav Yurash told "The Ingraham Angle" that he is ready to take up arms in Kiev with his fellow countrymen to defend their country and city "to the end."

SVIATOSLAV YURASH: The battle is happening everywhere now in Kyiv. I mean, I'm hearing plenty of shooting happening on the streets and believe me, I'm not the only member of parliament who is joining the fight. Yesterday, we were just planning and bringing guns to try and give it to everyone who wants to join in the battle. And yesterday we had an occurrence in the city north of the city. We pushed them out. And now this night, when we've been indifferent, they're just using the night to try and surprise and overpower everything. But in reality, they are overwhelmed because Kyiv is a city of a million — millions of people, and they are fighting back tears as they have been fighting back for the last 48 hours. So we are very confident as far as the reality that everybody here wants to defend their country and their city to the end.