©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Knife attack on German train severely injures 3 people

In addition, 200 to 300 other people from the train were taken off and brought to a nearby location

Associated Press
A knife attack on a high-speed train in Germany left three people severely wounded, the Bavarian Red Cross said Saturday. Police said a man has been arrested in connection with the morning attack.

The train, one of Germany’s high-speed ICE trains, was traveling between the Bavarian cities of Regensburg and Nuremberg at the time of the attack. A spokesperson for the Bavarian Red Cross, which had 110 responders at the scene, said the organization processed three "severely injured" people.

A 27-year-old Syrian man was arrested in Seubersdorf, where the train stopped after the attack, Bavarian state police told The Associated Press. The injured people came from the Regensburg and nearby Passau areas, state police said.

Regensburg, Bavaria, Germany, November 04, 2018, German Police car on the Neupfarrplatz at carnival parade in Regensburg

In addition, 200 to 300 other people from the train were taken off and brought to a nearby location, the Bavarian Red Cross spokesperson said.

Local police told The Associated Press they received a call about the attack around 9 a.m.

Interior Minister Horst Seehofer said the background behind the "terrible" attack was "still unclear." He said people in Seubersdorf, a municipality 473 kilometers (294 miles) south of Berlin, faced no "acute danger."

A security officer guards the area after a reported knife attack at Notre Dame church in Nice, France, October 29, 2020. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard - RC29SJ9HXMKS

"I hope that those injured and those who witnessed this will recover quickly and completely," Seehofer said.

A spokesperson for the German railway network confirmed that the station in Seubersdorf was closed and that train travel between Regensburg and Nuremberg was suspended. Long-distance train service has since been rerouted via the nearby city of Ingolstadt.