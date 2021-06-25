Expand / Collapse search
Germany
Published

German police: Several killed in knife attack in Wuerzburg

It was unclear how many people were killed or injured

Associated Press
German police say several people have been killed and others injured in a knife attack on Friday in the Bavarian town of Wuerzburg, 

They said the attacker was arrested after an officer used a firearm against him. It was unclear how many people were killed or injured.

Police spokeswoman Kerstin Kunick said officers were alerted around 5 p.m. to a knife attack on Barbarossa Square in the center of the city.

Police cars attend the scene of an incident in Wuerzburg, Germany, Friday June 25, 2021. (Karl-Josef Hildenbrand/dpa via AP)

Police cars attend the scene of an incident in Wuerzburg, Germany, Friday June 25, 2021. (Karl-Josef Hildenbrand/dpa via AP)

Police said on Twitter that there is no danger to the population.

Police declined to immediately provide further information and urged social media users to refrain from speculation.

Wuerzburg is a city of about 130,000 people in Bavaria, located between Munich and Frankfurt.