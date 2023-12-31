Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Kim Jong Un

Kim Jong Un reveals New Year's resolution to make more nukes and launch military satellites

Kim wants North Korea to have an 'overwhelming war response capability'

By Anders Hagstrom Fox News
Published
close
Coming up on ‘Fox News Sunday’: December 31 Video

Coming up on ‘Fox News Sunday’: December 31

Council of Economic Advisers Chair Jared Bernstein breaks down the disconnect between Wall Street and Main Street.

North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un declared that his nation will develop more nuclear materials and launch three more military satellites in 2024.

North Korean state media reported the leader's New Year's resolution on Saturday, adding that he is also seeking to develop more advanced attack drones. Kim made the comments during a meeting with the nation's ruling Worker's Party in Pyongyang.

Kim went on to attack the United States, arguing it was engaging in expansionist activity throughout Asia, citing joint military exercises by the U.S. and South Korea in particular.

North Korea's ultimate goal is to have an "overwhelming war response capability," Kim said.

KIM JONG UN SAYS 'WHEN WASHINGTON MAKES A WRONG DECISION,' ICBM  LAUNCH PROVES BEST OPTION

Kim Jong Un

North Korean Dictator Kim Jong-un declared that his nation will develop more nuclear materials and launch three more military satellites in 2024. (KRT via Reuters)

North Korea has worked extensively in the past year to increase cooperation with its regional allies Russia and the People's Republic of China.

KIM JONG UN PERSONALLY OVERSEES LAUNCH OF NORTH KOREA'S MOST POWERFUL ICBM YET

Kim has been in communication with both Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin – to meet the latter face to face, the supreme leader made a rare trip out of the country by train.

Putin Kim

Kim has been in communication with both Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin – to meet the latter face to face, the supreme leader made a rare trip out of the country by train. ((Photo by Kremlin Press Office / Handout/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images))

The Central Committee of the North Korean Workers' Party gathered in Pyongyang on Tuesday last week for the multi-day plenary meeting to review policies leading into the new year.

While the supreme leader of North Korea has historically been expected to deliver a New Year's Day speech to the people, Kim has delivered the yearly recap speech at Workers' Party meetings since 2020.

A TV screen showing an image of North Korea's missile launch is seen during a news program at the Seoul Railway Station in Seoul, South Korea, on Monday, Dec. 18.  (AP/Ahn Young-joon)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

North Korea has ramped up its aggression throughout 2023, launching ballistic missiles into the sea around Japan and threatening retaliation against U.S. military exercises. 

Fox News' Timothy H.J. Nerozzi and the Associated Press contributed to this report

Anders Hagstrom is a reporter with Fox News Digital covering national politics and major breaking news events. Send tips to Anders.Hagstrom@Fox.com, or on Twitter: @Hagstrom_Anders.