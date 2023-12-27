Expand / Collapse search
North Korea

North Korean elites attend year-end ceremony in expensive Mercedes sedans, despite luxury goods ban

Officials arrived in Mercedes S-class vehicles that are prohibited for export to North Korea under the United Nations' rules

By Timothy H.J. Nerozzi Fox News
Published
The North Korean regime hosted an expensive function this week to gather the country's elites for a meeting. 

The Central Committee of the North Korean Workers' Party gathered in Pyongyang on Tuesday for the plenary meeting to review policies leading into the new year.

Officials arrived in luxurious Mercedes S-class vehicles, despite a ban on luxury goods in the country.

The United Nations maintains sanctions on the sale of luxury vehicles to North Korea, according to Yonhap News Agency. 

North Korea plenary central committee

People attend the December 2023 plenary meeting of the Central Committee of the Workers' Party of Korea, at the party's headquarters building, in Pyongyang, North Korea in this picture released by the Korean Central News Agency on December 27, 2023.    (KCNA via REUTERS)

Supreme Leader Kim Jong Un spoke at the party meeting in Pyongyang, where he called 2023 a "year of great turn and great change" and a "year of great importance." 

He said that the last year in North Korea has achieved "eye-opening victories and events achieved in all fields for socialist construction and the strengthening of the national power."

North Korea mercedes 2023 party

A Mercedes-Benz S-class limousine carrying North Korean Premier Kim Tok Hun, arriving at venue of the 9th plenary meeting of the 8th Workers' Party of Korea central committee. (KRT (Core News), Reuters)

Kim Jong Un is expected to deliver a speech at the conclusion of the plenary meeting

north korea plenary committee

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un attends the December 2023 plenary meeting of the Central Committee of the Workers' Party of Korea, at the party's headquarters building, in Pyongyang, North Korea in this picture released by the Korean Central News Agency on December 27, 2023.    (KCNA via REUTERS)

While the supreme leader of North Korea has historically been expected to deliver a New Year's Day speech to the people, Kim Jong Un has delivered the yearly recap speech at Workers' Party meetings since 2020.

