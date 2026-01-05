Expand / Collapse search
Donald Trump

Trump signs 'Make Iran Great Again' hat alongside Lindsey Graham

Demonstrations have spread despite Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei calling protesters 'rioters'

By Stephen Sorace Fox News
Activist says protesters in Iran have a ‘clear demand’ Video

Activist says protesters in Iran have a ‘clear demand’

Iranian-American journalist and activist Masih Alinejad says that President Donald Trump’s message to Iran gave people a ‘strong message’ of hope on ‘The Story.’ 

President Donald Trump was photographed with a signed "Make Iran Great Again" hat alongside Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., as nationwide demonstrations in Iran continued against the regime’s political and economic corruption.

In a photo posted Monday morning on Graham’s X account, the senator could be seen flashing a thumbs up next to Trump as the president holds the black hat emblazoned with his signature.

"Another great day with @POTUS who has brought America back, stronger than ever, at home and abroad," Graham wrote. "God bless our Commander in Chief and all of the brave men and women who serve under him."

"I’m proud to be an American," the post continued. "God bless and protect the brave people of Iran who are standing up to tyranny."

IRAN CRACKDOWN RATTLES MIDDLE EAST AS ANALYSTS WEIGH US OPTIONS SHORT OF MILITARY INTERVENTION

Donald Trump and Lindsey Graham smiling with "Make Iran Great Again" hat

Sen. Lindsey Graham posted a photo of himself posing with President Donald Trump, who is holding a signed "Make Iran Great Again" hat. (Lindsey Graham/X)

Demonstrations have spread to more than 220 locations across 26 of Iran’s 31 provinces, the U.S.-based Human Rights Activists News Agency reported early Monday. At least 20 people have been killed, the group said, and more than 990 have been arrested.

Iran protests

Protesters march in downtown Tehran, Iran, Monday, Dec. 29, 2025. (Fars News Agency via AP)

What began as protests over economic hardship quickly escalated, with demonstrators chanting anti-government slogans.

Iran’s collapsing currency has fueled a deepening economic crisis. Prices for staples such as meat and rice have surged, while the country grapples with inflation of around 40%.

IRAN PROTESTS: Gunfire reported as unrest enters seventh day Video

IRANIAN PROTESTERS CLASH WITH SECURITY FORCES AS TEAR GAS FILLS TEHRAN STREETS AMID NATIONWIDE UNREST

In December, the government introduced a new pricing tier for its heavily subsidized gasoline, raising the cost of some of the world’s cheapest fuel and adding to public anger. Tehran has signaled that further increases may follow, with officials now set to review fuel prices every three months.

The protests have continued even after Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on Saturday said that "rioters must be put in their place."

Iran's leader Khamenei

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei waves to the crowd during a meeting with officials, Islamic countries' ambassadors to Iran and others in Tehran on March 31, 2025. (Office of the Iranian Supreme Leader via AP)

Khamenei’s branding of the pro-democracy activists as "rioters" came a day after Trump’s unprecedented message of solidarity with the demonstrators.

Fox News Digital’s Benjamin Weinthal and The Associated Press contributed to this report.

