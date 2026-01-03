Iran’s Khamenei lashes out at protesters as nationwide anti-regime unrest grows

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The ruling Ayatollah of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Ali Khamenei, on Saturday issued an angry response to the unfolding nationwide demonstrations against his regime’s political and economic corruption.

The 86-year-old Khamenei declared in his first public speech since the strikes and social unrest rocked his fragile regime seven days ago that, "A number of agitated people, enemy mercenaries, had positioned themselves behind bazaar merchants and chanted slogans against Islam, against Iran and against the Islamic Republic."

He added, "Protest is legitimate, but protest is different from rioting," but warned that "officials should speak with protesters. Speaking with a rioter is pointless. Rioters must be put in their place."

IRAN PROTESTS TURN DEADLY AS ANTI-REGIME DEMONSTRATIONS ENTER FIFTH DAY

Khamenei’s branding of the pro-democracy activists as "rioters" follows President Trump’s unprecedented message of solidarity to the demonstrators on Friday. "If Iran shots [sic] and violently kills peaceful protesters, which is their custom, the United States of America will come to their rescue. We are locked and loaded and ready to go," wrote Trump on the Truth Social media platform.

According to information supplied to Fox News Digital from the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), an organization that seeks to topple Khamenei’s regime, Khamenei’s security forces again opened fire on protesters.

In Malekshahi, Ilam province, young people demonstrated. The regime’s forces shot peaceful activists, resulting in deaths and injuries.

As of Saturday, the regime has killed at least ten people. The U.S.-based Human Rights Activists News Agency said demonstrations unfolded in more than 100 locations in 22 of Iran’s 31 provinces. The NCRI said 30 protesters in Malekshahi were shot and were in critical condition.

The dissident group also said that on Saturday the people of Kazerun demonstrated in the city's Shohada Square, where security fired live ammunition at the protesters. Young anti-regime demonstrators in the Golshan district of Shiraz blocked the road by setting tires on fire.

IRANIAN PRESIDENT SAYS HIS COUNTRY IS AT 'TOTAL WAR' WITH THE US, ISRAEL AND EUROPE: REPORTS

Students at Shahrood University of Technology chanted, "Students will die but not accept humiliation,'" and students at Allameh University's Hemmat dormitory in Tehran, declared "Death to the dictator."

NCRI leader Maryam Rajav’s response to Khamenei on Saturday noted that "Khamenei is right; 80 million Iranians are his enemy. They have only one message for him: pack up his rule and remove his scourge from the Iranian people. Better still if he comes to his senses and leaves of his own accord." She added "Khamenei must know that threats, bluster, and repression cannot stop the uprising. A nation who has taken to the streets will not stand down until democracy and popular sovereignty are achieved."

Reza Pahlavi, the son of Iran’s last Shah, wrote on X that "Ali Khamenei, fearing the growing waves of this national uprising, has emerged from his hiding place to threaten the people of Iran. Khamenei: We, the people of Iran, will pull you down from your teetering perch like Zahhak the despot and will free our beloved Iran from you and your regime."

He added, "To the military and law enforcement forces: do not tie your fate to the sinking ship of the Islamic Republic. Join the people and separate yourselves from this corrupt system. Your weapons are for defending the nation, not suppressing it. Those who fire bullets at the people should be certain that they will be identified and punished. Fellow countrymen: do not abandon the streets; increase your presence. The world sees your resistance and bravery and supports you."