©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Israel

Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu orders 'immediate and powerful strikes in the Gaza Strip'

Hamas violated the ceasefire by shooting at IDF soldiers in Rafah Tuesday, an Israeli military official tells Fox News

Greg Norman By Greg Norman , Trey Yingst Fox News
Published | Updated
Red Cross monitors Hamas excavation in Gaza for missing Israeli hostages Video

Red Cross monitors Hamas excavation in Gaza for missing Israeli hostages

Red Cross members observe as Hamas digs in Gaza’s Al-Tuffah to find remains of the missing Israeli hostages. Israel says Hamas knows where most bodies are. (Video: TPS-IL.)

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ordered "immediate and powerful strikes" in the Gaza Strip on Tuesday after an Israeli military official told Fox News that Hamas violated the ceasefire.

The official said the terrorist group attacked Israel Defense Forces (IDF) soldiers in Rafah. 

"Following the security consultations, Prime Minister Netanyahu instructed the military echelon to carry out immediate and powerful strikes in the Gaza Strip," Netanyahu's office said Tuesday.

Tuesday's incident comes after two IDF soldiers were killed by terror operatives in Rafah earlier this month, Israeli military sources previously confirmed to Fox News Digital on Oct. 19. The soldiers, identified as Major Yaniv Kula, 26, a company commander in the 932nd Battalion of the Nahal Brigade, and Staff Sergeant Itay Yavetz, 21, a combat soldier in the same battalion, were both based in Modi’in-Maccabim-Reut.

TWO IDF SOLDIERS KILLED AMID ‘SEVERE' CEASEFIRE VIOLATION, ‘IT’S NOT THE LAST,' ANyuesALYST SAYS

Israeli soldiers stand at tunnel entrance in Gaza

Israeli soldiers stand at the entrance of a tunnel in Rafah in the Gaza Strip on Sept. 13, 2024, amid the war between Israel and Palestinian militant groups.  (Sharon Aronowicz/AFP via Getty Images)

According to an initial IDF investigation of that incident, a militant cell had emerged from a tunnel and fired at an excavation vehicle, killing the two soldiers. A reserve soldier was also severely wounded and evacuated to a hospital, per The Times of Israel.

In response to that attack, the IDF launched air and ground strikes across southern Gaza.

"The IDF also struck and dismantled six kilometers of underground terrorist infrastructure, using over 120 munitions. The underground site was used by the terrorist organization to advance attacks against the State of Israel," it said in a statement.

HAMAS HANDS OVER REMAINS OF HOSTAGE WHOSE BODY WAS RECOVERED NEARLY 2 YEARS AGO

Israeli soldiers ride on vehicles into Gaza Strip

Israeli soldiers enter Gaza at the border as seen from Israel, on Friday, Oct. 3, 2025.  (Reuters/Amir Cohen)

Details about the most recent incident were not immediately available.

A U.S.-brokered ceasefire, which took effect Oct. 10, temporarily halted the two-year war between Israel and Hamas. 

IDF soldiers in vehicle drive past destroyed buildings in Gaza

Israeli soldiers drive past destroyed buildings in Rafah in the Gaza Strip on Sept. 13, 2024. (Sharon Aronowicz/AFP via Getty Images)

Under the deal, hostages were released in exchange for Palestinian prisoners, and a ceasefire was declared.

Fox News Digital's Emma Bussey contributed to this report.

Greg Norman is a reporter at Fox News Digital.

