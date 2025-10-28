Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu orders 'immediate and powerful strikes in the Gaza Strip'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ordered "immediate and powerful strikes" in the Gaza Strip on Tuesday after an Israeli military official told Fox News that Hamas violated the ceasefire.

The official said the terrorist group attacked Israel Defense Forces (IDF) soldiers in Rafah.

"Following the security consultations, Prime Minister Netanyahu instructed the military echelon to carry out immediate and powerful strikes in the Gaza Strip," Netanyahu's office said Tuesday.

Tuesday's incident comes after two IDF soldiers were killed by terror operatives in Rafah earlier this month, Israeli military sources previously confirmed to Fox News Digital on Oct. 19. The soldiers, identified as Major Yaniv Kula, 26, a company commander in the 932nd Battalion of the Nahal Brigade, and Staff Sergeant Itay Yavetz, 21, a combat soldier in the same battalion, were both based in Modi’in-Maccabim-Reut.

According to an initial IDF investigation of that incident, a militant cell had emerged from a tunnel and fired at an excavation vehicle, killing the two soldiers. A reserve soldier was also severely wounded and evacuated to a hospital, per The Times of Israel.

In response to that attack, the IDF launched air and ground strikes across southern Gaza.

"The IDF also struck and dismantled six kilometers of underground terrorist infrastructure, using over 120 munitions. The underground site was used by the terrorist organization to advance attacks against the State of Israel," it said in a statement.

Details about the most recent incident were not immediately available.

A U.S.-brokered ceasefire, which took effect Oct. 10, temporarily halted the two-year war between Israel and Hamas.

Under the deal, hostages were released in exchange for Palestinian prisoners, and a ceasefire was declared.

Fox News Digital's Emma Bussey contributed to this report.