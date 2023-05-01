Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

India
Published

Gas leak in India kills 11, sends 4 others to the hospital

India's National Disaster Response Force sealed off the populated area, evacuated resident

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for May 1 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for May 1

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Eleven people died and four more were hospitalized after a gas leak Sunday in northern India's Punjab state, local media reported.

The incident occurred at an industrial area in Ludhiana city, but the source of the gas leak is still unclear, police told the Press Trust of India news agency.

India's National Disaster Response Force sealed off the densely populated area and evacuated residents.

INDIA'S POLICE INVESTIGATING SEXUAL HARASSMENT ALLEGATIONS AGAINST PRESIDENT OF COUNTRY'S WRESTLING FEDERATION

Authorities were trying to ascertain the type of gas in the leak, PTI quoted disaster response officials as saying.

Indias disaster response force

India's National Disaster Response Force evacuates people following a gas leak in Punjab, India, on April 30, 2023. (National Disaster Response Force via AP)

AP FINDS LONG HISTORY OF NUNS ABUSED BY PRIESTS IN INDIA

Ludhiana Deputy Commissioner Surabhi Malik told the news agency it was possible that the gas may have spread from manholes.

"We are going to collect samples from manholes. It is quite likely that some chemical reacted with methane in manholes," she said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The state's chief minister, Bhagwant Mann, said the leak came from a factory but didn't provide more details in a tweet. "All possible help is being provided," he wrote.