Iran pushes for fast trials and executions of suspects detained in protests despite Trump's warning: report

Despite President Donald Trump's warnings, Iran’s chief justice called for fast trials and executions of suspects detained in the ongoing anti-government demonstrations, a report said Wednesday.

The remarks from Gholamhossein Mohseni-Ejei come as the death toll in the protests has risen to at least 2,571, the U.S.-based Human Rights Activists News Agency said. Other reports say the death toll is more than 3,000, with the real number likely to be even higher.

"If we want to do a job, we should do it now. If we want to do something, we have to do it quickly," Mohseni-Ejei said in a video shared by Iranian state television, according to The Associated Press. "If it becomes late, two months, three months later, it doesn’t have the same effect. If we want to do something, we have to do that fast."

Trump warned Iran about executions in an interview with CBS News that aired on Tuesday.

"We will take very strong action," Trump said. "If they do such a thing, we will take very strong action."

"We don’t want to see what’s happening in Iran happen. And you know, if they want to have protests, that’s one thing, when they start killing thousands of people, and now you’re telling me about hanging — we’ll see how that works out for them. It’s not going to work out good," the president added.

Trump also vowed on Tuesday that those responsible for killing anti-regime demonstrators will "pay a big price."

"Iranian Patriots, KEEP PROTESTING — TAKE OVER YOUR INSTITUTIONS!" Trump wrote on Truth Social. "Save the names of the killers and abusers. They will pay a big price."

"I have canceled all meetings with Iranian Officials until the senseless killing of protesters STOPS. HELP IS ON ITS WAY," he added.

