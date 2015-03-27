Fox News Poll: How Americans View Iraq

American voters credit the Iraqi people and former President George W. Bush equally for establishing a sovereign government in Iraq. In addition, while democracy in Iraq is viewed as being beneficial for the war on terrorism, it’s not seen as a clear sign that the United States has won the war.

A Fox News poll finds that 40 percent of voters think the Iraqi people are responsible for their country having a sovereign government and holding elections. An equal number (40 percent) think former President Bush is responsible. Another 7 percent give credit to President Barack Obama and 3 percent volunteer the response “all.”

However, more American voters than not (49 percent to 43 percent) disagree that the sovereign government in Iraq means the United States has won the war. There is a large partisan split here, as 54 percent of Republicans think democracy in Iraq does mean the U.S. has succeeded and won, while majorities of Democrats (56 percent) and independents (53 percent) disagree.

There is much more agreement on how democracy in Iraq will affect the United States in the fight against terrorism. More than 7 in 10 voters (71 percent) say it will help in the fight. That includes 80 percent of Republicans, 72 percent of independents and 62 percent of Democrats.

The national telephone poll was conducted for Fox News by Opinion Dynamics Corp. among 900 registered voters from March 16 to March 17. For the total sample, the poll has a margin of sampling error of plus or minus 3 percentage points.

National ID Cards

National identification cards have been talked about as a security measure in the global war on terrorism, and more recently discussed as part of immigration legislation as a way to prevent employers from hiring illegal immigrants.

Over half of American voters -- 55 percent -- think it’s a good idea to require U.S. citizens to carry national identification cards, down from 62 percent in 2002.

Much of the change is due to a double-digit drop in support among independents (down 14 percentage points), although there were also declines in the number of Republicans (down 8 points) and Democrats (down 5 points) saying requiring ID cards is a good idea.

Just over a third of voters -- 36 percent -- think it’s a bad idea, up from 26 percent.