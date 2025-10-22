Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Africa

Expert warns critical hours slipping away as kidnappers likely to move US missionary in Niger

Bryan Stern of Grey Bull Rescue says hostages are often traded between groups in Niger's ISIS-controlled areas

Greg Wehner By Greg Wehner , Michael Ruiz Fox News
close
Security expert says critical time is slipping away for US missionary in Niger Video

Security expert says critical time is slipping away for US missionary in Niger

Bryan Stern of Grey Bull Rescue warned that critical time is slipping away for efforts to recover an American missionary who was kidnapped in Niger.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A security expert told Fox News Digital the first 48 hours are critical in the search for an American Christian missionary kidnapped in the West African nation of Niger, who may have already been moved between Islamic State-controlled areas where an ISIS offshoot operates.

Bryan Stern, founder of the crisis response group Grey Bull Rescue, said in an exclusive interview with Fox News Digital that in most organized kidnappings, those who seize a hostage are rarely the same people who hold them.

"What happens in most of these cases is whoever took the hostage isn't who's holding on to the hostage," Stern said. "The people who hold hostages generally are a lot smarter, a lot more capable, less disposable… so getting to them as soon as possible does matter in a very demonstrable way."

Stern said every passing hour reduces the chance of recovery. In many cases, hostages are quickly traded or sold between groups with differing motives — from ransom to propaganda — making it difficult to know what the captors want.

AMERICAN MISSIONARY KIDNAPPED IN NIGER BY SUSPECTED ISLAMIST MILITANTS, SOURCES SAY

Niger presidential palace in Niamey.

This picture taken on Sept. 7, 2023, shows Niger’s presidential palace in Niamey. The building has remained under the control of the military junta since President Mohamed Bazoum was ousted in a 2023 coup. (AFP via Getty Images)

"It's easy to understand who took somebody, but once people start getting traded around like cards and stuff, it's hard to then understand what the current holding party wants," he said.

The groups often operate with their own chain of command and pecking order, each with different goals and levels of influence.

"All those different things play into how you’re gonna get somebody back, and the most dangerous thing to do is send ninjas in and shoot everybody," Stern said. "That’s the most highest-risk thing that we do because there’s no margin for error."

I WAS KIDNAPPED BY BOKO HARAM, AND SURVIVED. NO THANKS TO THE WEST'S SILENCE

Niger junta leader Gen. Abdourahamane Tchiani salutes during ceremony in Niamey.

Niger’s junta leader Gen. Abdourahamane Tchiani salutes during an official ceremony in Niamey, Niger, on Aug. 26, 2023. Tchiani seized power in a July 2023 coup that ousted President Mohamed Bazoum and has ruled the West African nation since. (AFP via Getty Images)

U.S. officials confirmed they are aware of the kidnapping, which took place in Niamey, about 100 yards from Niger’s presidential palace. The missionary, a pilot for the evangelical group Serving in Mission, was reportedly taken north toward an area controlled by an ISIS offshoot.

A State Department spokesperson said embassy officials are working closely with local authorities and that the Trump administration views the safe return of the U.S. citizen as a top priority. The U.S. Embassy has also restricted staff movements to armored vehicles and prohibited visits to restaurants and open-air markets.

Stern described the region as "31 flavors," meaning there is everything from Russian proxies to criminal gangs and Islamic fundamentalists running around.

CRUZ CLASHES WITH NIGERIA OVER HIS CLAIMS 50,000 CHRISTIANS KILLED SINCE 2009 IN RELIGIOUS VIOLENCE

Crowded street market in Niamey, Niger.

A general view of a crowded street market in Niamey, Niger, on May 17, 2023. The capital city has faced rising instability since the 2023 military coup that toppled President Mohamed Bazoum. (Michele Cattani / AFP via Getty Images)

While it’s easy to assume Islamist militants were behind the abduction, Stern cautioned, "until you know…it becomes speculation."

"At some point, somebody will ask for something, you hope," he said. "It’s very scary when they don’t ask for anything… the worst case scenario is a hostage taken by someone who doesn’t want anything. Then there’s no play to be made other than find them and kill them, and hopefully you survive that process."

For now, the focus is on finding proof of life and establishing communication.

U.S. special operations units are likely monitoring surveillance and communications from the region, but Stern cautioned that a rescue attempt would be "the most dangerous thing special operations does."

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Officials have not said whether any group has claimed responsibility or issued any demands.

Fox News Digital’s Michael Dorgan and Paul Tilsley contributed to this report.

Greg Wehner is a breaking news reporter for Fox News Digital.

Story tips and ideas can be sent to Greg.Wehner@Fox.com and on Twitter @GregWehner.

Close modal

Continue