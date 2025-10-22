Expand / Collapse search
State Department

American missionary kidnapped in Niger by suspected Islamist militants, sources say

The missionary was captured in the West African nation and likely taken north to an area controlled by Islamic State–linked militants, sources say

Michael Dorgan By Michael Dorgan , Paul Tilsley Fox News
Published | Updated
The U.S. government is aware of the kidnapping of an American Christian missionary in the West African nation of Niger, U.S. official sources told Fox News. 

The sources told Fox News that they suspect that the missionary has been taken north to Islamic State-controlled areas where an offshoot of ISIS operates. 

"We are aware of reports of the kidnapping of a U.S. citizen in Niamey, Niger," a State Department spokesperson said in a statement to Fox News. "Since we were alerted of the situation, our Embassy officials have been working with local authorities. It is a top priority for the Trump Administration to look after the safety of every American, and we are seeing efforts from across the U.S. Government to support the recovery and safe return of this U.S. citizen."

Niger presidential palace in Niamey.

Niger’s presidential palace in Niamey in 2023. The abduction reportedly took place only about 100 yards from the presidential palace.  (AFP via Getty Images)

The missionary is a pilot for the evangelical missionary agency Serving in Mission, according to Reuters.

Crowded street market in Niamey, Niger.

A general view of a crowded street market in Niamey, Niger, on May 17, 2023. The capital city has faced rising instability since the 2023 military coup that toppled President Mohamed Bazoum. (Michele Cattani / AFP via Getty Images)

The abduction took place only about 100 yards from the presidential palace in Niamey, where ousted President Mohamed Bazoum has been held since he was toppled by a coup more than two years ago, according to CBS News

Following the kidnapping, the U.S. Embassy in Niger said it now requires all personnel to travel only in armored vehicles and announced that all restaurants and open-air markets are "off-limits".

Kidnappings appear to have intensified this year in areas of West Africa where militants operate. An Austrian woman was abducted in January in Niger, and a Swiss citizen was abducted in April in the same country, Reuters reported.

Niger junta leader Gen. Abdourahamane Tchiani salutes during ceremony in Niamey.

Niger’s junta leader, Gen. Abdourahamane Tchiani, salutes during an official ceremony in Niamey, Niger, on Aug. 26, 2023. Tchiani seized power in a July 2023 coup that ousted President Mohamed Bazoum and has ruled the West African nation since. (AFP via Getty Images)

In addition, five Indian citizens working for a company providing services to Niger's Kandadji dam project were kidnapped during an attack by armed men in April that also killed a dozen soldiers, according to the outlet. 

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Fox News' Jennifer Griffin contributed to this report. 

