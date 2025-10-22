American missionary kidnapped in Niger by suspected Islamist militants, sources say

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The U.S. government is aware of the kidnapping of an American Christian missionary in the West African nation of Niger, U.S. official sources told Fox News.

The sources told Fox News that they suspect that the missionary has been taken north to Islamic State-controlled areas where an offshoot of ISIS operates.

"We are aware of reports of the kidnapping of a U.S. citizen in Niamey, Niger," a State Department spokesperson said in a statement to Fox News. "Since we were alerted of the situation, our Embassy officials have been working with local authorities. It is a top priority for the Trump Administration to look after the safety of every American, and we are seeing efforts from across the U.S. Government to support the recovery and safe return of this U.S. citizen."

The missionary is a pilot for the evangelical missionary agency Serving in Mission, according to Reuters.

The abduction took place only about 100 yards from the presidential palace in Niamey, where ousted President Mohamed Bazoum has been held since he was toppled by a coup more than two years ago, according to CBS News.

Following the kidnapping, the U.S. Embassy in Niger said it now requires all personnel to travel only in armored vehicles and announced that all restaurants and open-air markets are "off-limits".

Kidnappings appear to have intensified this year in areas of West Africa where militants operate. An Austrian woman was abducted in January in Niger, and a Swiss citizen was abducted in April in the same country, Reuters reported.

In addition, five Indian citizens working for a company providing services to Niger's Kandadji dam project were kidnapped during an attack by armed men in April that also killed a dozen soldiers, according to the outlet.

Fox News' Jennifer Griffin contributed to this report.