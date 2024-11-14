Disney World parkgoers upset over new water ride, plus people are freezing this candy for a sweet treat

Welcome to the Fox News Lifestyle Newsletter. Check out these top headlines.

TOP 3:

'ABSOLUTELY SOAKED' – Disney World fans are debating on social media over the new Tiana’s Bayou Adventure ride that opened at Walt Disney World Resort's Magic Kingdom.

'DUDE IS IN MY LAP' –A passenger paid for a first-class ticket on an American Airlines flight, but the seat in front of him trapped him in his chair, which led to the airline posting a public apology on X.

FROZEN FRENZY –The newest TikTok food trend has people soaking and freezing gummy bears to create a unique texture. Kat Chao's take on the viral recipe is so simple with only two ingredients.

MORE IN LIFESTYLE

PLAY TO WIN – Test your knowledge with the American Culture Quiz, and enter for a chance to win a trip to NYC. Test yourself...

HOLIDAY DEALS– Black Friday deals have started earlier than ever, so now's your chance to update your holiday decor. Continue reading…

FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

Twitter

LinkedIn

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTERS

Fox News First



Fox News Opinion

Fox News Lifestyle

Fox News Autos

Fox News Health

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

Fox News

Fox Business

Fox Weather

Fox Sports

Tubi

WATCH FOX NEWS ONLINE

Fox News Go

STREAM FOX NATION