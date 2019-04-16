Expand / Collapse search
Danish police ban anti-Muslim provocateur's protest

Associated Press

COPENHAGEN, Denmark – Danish police have banned a second demonstration by an anti-Muslim provocateur in a neighborhood in Copenhagen with a large population of immigrants to avoid unrest.

Police said Tuesday they are investigating an object resembling a hand grenade found in the square where Rasmus Paludan was to stage his demonstration.

Police on Monday canceled a similar demonstration in suburban Copenhagen by Paludan, but counter-demonstrators then set garbage containers on fire and police had to use tear gas to disperse them.

Unrest started Sunday after Paludan, a lawyer who has held dozens of anti-Muslim demonstrations across Denmark under heavy police protection in recent months, threw the Quran in the air several times on a square in the Copenhagen neighborhood of Noerrebro before a raging crowd.