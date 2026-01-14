France condemns Iran protest crackdown, weighs satellite internet aid amid blackout

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

EXCLUSIVE: France’s ambassador to the United Nations said Paris has strongly condemned Iran’s violent crackdown on nationwide protests, as the French government weighs possible satellite communications support to help Iranians circumvent a near-total internet blackout.

In an exclusive interview with Fox News Digital, Jerome Bonnafont described what he said was an escalation in repression by Iranian authorities and outlined France’s response, including sanctions and diplomatic pressure.

"We have condemned very, very strongly, at the highest level, the repression against the popular movement in Iran," Bonnafont said. "This time it seems to me that the repression is even more violent than it used to be."

His remarks come as France’s foreign minister confirmed Paris is studying the possible transfer of satellite terminals operated by Eutelsat to Iran, following a sweeping internet shutdown imposed by Iranian authorities during the unrest, and as the G7 issued a joint statement condemning Iran’s violent crackdown on nationwide protests.

The foreign ministers of France, the United States and other G7 nations warned they were prepared to impose additional restrictive measures if Iran continues to violate international human rights obligations.

Earlier Tuesday, Israel’s foreign minister, Gideon Saar, urged France to support designating Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps as a terrorist organization at the EU level during a call with French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot.

Asked whether France would back such a move, Bonnafont did not address the IRGC designation directly, instead emphasizing existing sanctions and international pressure.

"There are sanctions against the police of the regime. And there are sanctions also against several individuals, more than 200 people in Iran for these reasons," he said.

"What we have to do is to condemn and to address the right message to the people in Iran and to the regime, so that the regime stops with this massive repression."

NATO and Europe’s defense responsibility

Bonnafont also addressed repeated calls from President Donald Trump for European allies to shoulder more of NATO’s defense burden, arguing that Europe is already moving in that direction.

"There is a will by the Europeans to take the full responsibility of the protection of its own continent," he said.

He stressed that the approach reflects a long-standing French position. "It is a very old theme for the French governments that there has to be within NATO an autonomous, self-capable entity for European defense," Bonnafont said, referring to France’s long-standing advocacy for European strategic autonomy, a position repeatedly emphasized by President Emmanuel Macron.

Ukraine as a test case

Bonnafont pointed to Europe’s response to Russia’s war in Ukraine as evidence that European governments are prepared to act collectively when core security interests are threatened.

"Ukraine has been attacked by Russia four years ago. Now it has been invaded by Russia, and it has decided to resist and to fight for its independence, its territorial integrity, its sovereignty," he said.

He described European backing for Kyiv as both unified and extensive. "And Europeans are going in support of Ukraine. And what we are doing in terms of financial support is massive. What we are doing in terms of political support is unanimous," Bonnafont said.

According to the ambassador, France and the United Kingdom are working to organize what he described as a "coalition of volunteers" to provide Ukraine with long-term security guarantees once negotiations with Russia become possible.

"When Ukraine enters into discussion with Russia, and when Russia accepts to enter into discussion with Ukraine, and when the elements of a peace, sustainable peace, are put on paper, Ukraine can have security guarantees," he said.

Bonnafont also pointed to France’s domestic budget decisions as evidence that Europe is backing rhetoric with resources. "There is presently the negotiation of the next budget for France for 2026," he said. "It includes a strong increase in our defense budget, and it is the only budget that is going to be increased in our whole budget this year."

UN reform and budget cuts

Beyond NATO and Europe’s defense posture, Bonnafont said France is pushing for institutional reform at the United Nations, where member states recently approved significant budget reductions. "The institution has to reform. It always has to reform," he said.

"We decided by consensus with the American government and all the others a budget which presents a reduction of 20% of manpower and a reduction of 15% of the funds allocated to the U.N.," Bonnafont added. "Give me another example of a public structure that is capable of such an effort in such a short time," he said.

Despite the cuts, he defended the U.N.’s relevance. "Yes, we are serious about reform. Yes, we want it to be streamlined," Bonnafont said. "But yes, we need the U.N. for the world."

UNRWA dispute and U.S. funding cuts

Asked about the U.S. decision to halt funding for several U.N. agencies, including UNRWA, Bonnafont defended the agencies, saying, "Organizations are more efficient when they are universal," adding that participation remains a sovereign decision for the United States.