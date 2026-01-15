Troops from Europe deploy to Greenland in rapid 2-day mission as Trump eyes US takeover

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Troops from several European countries deployed to Greenland and are on the ground there Thursday for a quick 2-day mission to bolster the territory’s defenses.

France, Germany, Sweden and Norway are participating in the exercise, Fox News has learned. Leaders say the mission is meant to demonstrate they can deploy military assets "quickly."

The development comes as the Trump administration is pushing to acquire the Danish territory. Germany deployed a reconnaissance team of 13 personnel, France sent 15 mountain specialists and Sweden, Norway and Britain sent three, two and one officers, respectively, according to Reuters.

"The geopolitical tensions have spread to the Arctic. The Government of Greenland, and the Danish Ministry of Defense have therefore decided to continue the Danish Armed Forces’ increased exercise activity in Greenland, in close cooperation with NATO allies," the Danish Ministry of Defense said in a statement Wednesday.

"From today, there will be an expanded military presence in and around Greenland — in close cooperation with NATO allies. The purpose is to train the ability to operate under the unique Arctic conditions and to strengthen the alliance’s footprint in the Arctic, benefiting both European and transatlantic security," it added.

"As part of the increased presence in the Arctic and North Atlantic, the Danish Armed Forces are, from today, deploying capabilities and units related to the exercise activities. In the period ahead, this will result in an increased military presence in and around Greenland, comprising aircraft, vessels and soldiers, including from NATO allies," the Danish Ministry of Defense also said.

It said the exercise activities in 2026 "could include guarding critical infrastructure, providing assistance to local authorities in Greenland, including the police, receiving allied troops, deploying fighter aircraft in and around Greenland, and conducting naval operations."

"Some officers from the Swedish Armed Forces are arriving in Greenland today," Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson wrote on X on Wednesday. "They are part of a group from several allied countries. Together they will prepare upcoming steps within the framework of the Danish exercise Operation Arctic Endurance. It is at the request of Denmark that Sweden is sending personnel from the Armed Forces."

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen told Reuters on Thursday that, "The American ambition to take over Greenland is intact."

"That is of course serious, and therefore we continue our efforts to prevent this scenario becoming a reality," he added.

Danish Foreign Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen and Greenlandic Foreign Minister Vivian Motzfeldt met with Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Vice President JD Vance at the White House on Wednesday.

This is a developing news story. Please check back for updates.