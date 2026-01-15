Turkey says Syria using force is an option against US-backed fighters who helped defeat ISIS

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Tensions between Syria’s transitional government and the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) escalated this week after Turkey warned that Damascus could resort to military force against the group, following days of deadly clashes in and around Aleppo. The SDF played a critical role in aiding U.S. forces to defeat the Islamic State in Syria.

Turkey’s foreign minister, Hakan Fidan, said Thursday that Syria’s use of force against the SDF seems an option, adding he hoped the crisis could be resolved through dialogue, according to Reuters.

The remarks came after several days of fighting between Syrian government forces and Kurdish fighters that displaced tens of thousands of civilians and left at least 23 people dead, Reuters reported.

The warning underscores mounting regional pressure as negotiations aimed at integrating the SDF into Syria’s national army remain stalled nearly a year after a U.S.-backed framework agreement was signed.

The United States remains deeply involved in efforts to prevent the confrontation from spiraling, with U.S. Central Command mediating daily on the ground in Syria alongside partners such as France, the U.K., Turkey and Jordan. "CENTCOM is on the ground inside Syria playing an active mediating role every single day," said Charles Lister, senior fellow and director of the Syria Initiative at the Middle East Institute.

"Fundamentally, the United States remains the SDF’s biggest and most important backer, supporter, provider of finance, training and, to an extent, defense," he said.

Lister said Washington has already used significant leverage, including compelling SDF leader Mazloum Abdi to sign the March 2025 framework agreement.

"We would not have had the March framework agreement had it not been for basically Gen. Mazloum being strong-armed onto a helicopter, flown to Damascus, and told that he needed to sign that agreement," he said.

In a statement released on Wednesday, the SDF accused Syrian government forces and Turkey of what it described as a "dangerous military escalation" across eastern Aleppo’s countryside, including Deir Hafer, Maskanah and the area surrounding the Tishreen Dam.

The SDF claimed Syrian government forces carried out more than a dozen attacks using artillery, mortars and suicide drones and said civilian infrastructure, including a post office and a bakery, was struck.

The SDF also said Turkish Bayraktar drones struck multiple SDF positions near Maskanah and Tabqah. Turkey and the Syrian government had not publicly responded to the claims.

The crisis stems from a failed March 2025 agreement intended to merge SDF forces into Syria’s Ministry of Defense.

"There’s no question that Damascus has been a tough negotiator," Lister said. "Having said that, the government has also bent significantly."

Lister claims the deal stalled because of internal divisions within the SDF. "The fact that no deal has been implemented is quite frankly because the SDF is not a united, cohesive movement," he said. "There are elements within the SDF who absolutely do not want this deal to be implemented."

He said some factions are deliberately delaying implementation. "Their calculation is clearly that the longer that they can stall, they hope that the Syrian transitional government will do something to destroy its international credibility," Lister said. "It’s just a stall-and-wait-and-see approach."

"That approach is intrinsically dangerous," he said. "It only guarantees conflict."

"Over the past two or three days, there have been a number of Turkish drone strikes on SDF military bases in this frontline district in eastern rural Aleppo," Lister said.

"Turkey is primed to get back involved," he said. "When Turkey has gone all out on the SDF, the SDF haven’t stood a chance."

According to Lister, only pressure from the highest level could alter the trajectory.

"The only thing that’s going to change the equation here is if President Trump makes it publicly clear that this deal has to be made and implemented expeditiously," he said.

"This is not contained," Lister warned. "All the preparations are clearly being made for this to become an active military zone unless serious diplomacy pulls both sides off the brink."

Reuters contributed to this report.