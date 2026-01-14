Armed Kurdish fighters try to breach Iran border as regional threat grows amid protests: reports

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Armed Kurdish separatist groups tried to cross into Iran from Iraq in recent days, stoking fears that the country’s spiraling unrest has attracted dangerous foreign militants who could destabilize the wider region, according to reports.

Iranian officials said the attempted breach came amid a sweeping crackdown on nationwide protests against the country’s regime, with Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) leading the response, Reuters reported.

The Tasnim News Agency also reported armed militia groups operating in Iraq crossed the border in western and northwestern Iran, according to Middle East Monitor.

Reuters had reported that three sources, including a senior Iranian official, said Turkey’s intelligence agency, known as MIT, warned the IRGC that Kurdish fighters were trying to cross the Iran-Iraq border.

The Iranian official said clashes also broke out after the attempt to cross and accused the fighters of trying to exploit the unrest and create further instability.

According to the Council on Foreign Relations, around 30 million Kurds live in the Middle East and mainly in Iran, Iraq, Syria and Turkey.

Turkey has designated Kurdish militant groups in northern Iraq as terrorist organizations and has carried out cross-border military operations against them. The Turkish military has also targeted PKK bases in Iraq.

In 2025, the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) said it would disarm and end its decades-long battle against Turkey.

Reuters said MIT and President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan's office did not comment on the Iran crossing, though warned that any interference in Iran would inflame regional crises.

Iranian authorities alleged the fighters were dispatched from Iraq and Turkey and said the Iranian regime has asked both governments to stop any transfer of fighters or weapons into Iran.

The number of deaths during the crackdown on protesters rose to at least 2,571 on Wednesday, as reported by the Human Rights Activists News Agency.

Meanwhile, President Donald Trump said Wednesday he had been told the killings were stopping and that he believes there is currently no plan for large-scale executions.

Asked who told him, Trump said they were "very important sources on the other side."

Iran closed its airspace to most flights Wednesday, according to flight-tracking website Flightradar24 with the closure lasting a little more than two hours.