Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

China
Published

China calls US 'trigger-happy' on defending airspace after 'objects' shot down

Foreign Affairs Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin would not confirm nor deny whether China has connections to the multiple UFOs downed over North America

By Timothy H.J. Nerozzi | Fox News
close
Gordon Chang: China is showing an 'utter disrespect' for the US Video

Gordon Chang: China is showing an 'utter disrespect' for the US

'The Coming Collapse of China' author Gordon Chang dissects the implications of China sending an aerial spy craft over America on 'Tucker Carlson Tonight.'

The People's Republic of China lobbied criticisms at the United States on Monday over the nation's recent actions to protect its airspace.

Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs Spokesperson Wang Wenbin spoke to reporters Monday about the multiple aircraft shot down over the U.S. since the destruction of an unmanned Chinese surveillance balloon earlier this month.

CANADIAN AIR FORCE DEPLOYS MULTIPLE AIRCRAFT TO SEARCH FOR FLYING OBJECT'S DEBRIS IN 'COMPLEX ALPINE TERRAIN'

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin attends a regular press conference on May 24, 2022, in Beijing.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin attends a regular press conference on May 24, 2022, in Beijing. (VCG via Getty Images)

"We have made it clear time and again that the entry of the Chinese civilian unmanned airship into U.S. airspace was a purely unintended, unexpected and isolated event caused by force majeure," said Wang.

However, Wang could not provide any information on whether any of the recently downed aircraft belonged to China, saying, "As to the ‘unidentified objects’ you asked about, I do not have anything on that."

CHINESE BALLOON CRASHED OFF HAWAII COAST 4 MONTHS AGO, US OFFICIALS SAY

Flightradar24 animation of the flight path taken by the U.S. Air Force jet that shot down the unidentified object on Feb. 10, 2023. 

Flightradar24 animation of the flight path taken by the U.S. Air Force jet that shot down the unidentified object on Feb. 10, 2023.  (Flightradar24)

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has been highly critical of the U.S. government's handling of the situation in recent weeks, accusing government officials of making a spectacle out of a delicate situation.

"We do need to point out, however, that the U.S.'s downing of the unmanned airship with advanced missiles is a trigger-happy overreaction," Wang continued. "Many in the U.S. have been asking ‘what good can such costly action possibly bring to the U.S. and its taxpayers?’"

SCHUMER SAYS CHINESE ‘HUMILIATED’ BY SPY FLIGHT INCIDENT: ‘IT’S A REAL SETBACK FOR THEM’

Wang was pushed on the issue further by another reporter who asked if China was denying any connection to the unidentified objects. The official quickly shut down the line of inquiry.

FBI Special Agents assigned to the Evidence Response Team process material recovered from the High Altitude Balloon recovered off the coast of South Carolina. The material was processed and transported to the FBI Laboratory in Quantico, Virginia.

FBI Special Agents assigned to the Evidence Response Team process material recovered from the High Altitude Balloon recovered off the coast of South Carolina. The material was processed and transported to the FBI Laboratory in Quantico, Virginia. (FBI)

"As I just said, I do not have anything on that. We believe that no irresponsible comments should be made when there is no clear evidence. And we are absolutely opposed to made-up stories and smears against China," Wang said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The first vessel was taken down over Alaska on Friday, almost a week since the military shot down a Chinese spy balloon off the coast of South Carolina. The balloon had traversed the continental U.S. for days before finally being taken down by the U.S. Air Force.

The second was shot down on Saturday over the Canadian province of Yukon with approval from Prime Minister Justin Trudeau after being tracked by both countries over 24 hours.

The third object was taken down over Lake Huron in the Great Lakes region on Sunday. 

Fox News' Brandon Gillespie contributed to this report.

Timothy Nerozzi is a writer for Fox News Digital. You can follow him on Twitter @timothynerozzi and can email him at timothy.nerozzi@fox.com