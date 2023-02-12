Expand / Collapse search
China
Published

Schumer says Chinese ‘humiliated’ by spy flight incident: ‘It’s a real setback for them’

Schumer says U.S. obtained 'enormous intelligence information from surveilling the balloon' as it flew over the U.S.

By Jessica Chasmar | Fox News
Former Army Secretary Patrick Murphy urges US to 'prepare for the worst' against Chinese aggression

Former Army Secretary Patrick Murphy urges US to 'prepare for the worst' against Chinese aggression

'Fox & Friends' co-host Brian Kilmeade spoke with former Secretary of the Army Patrick Murphy about the series of objects shot down over North America and his predictions for the Super Bowl. 

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., argued Sunday that the downed Chinese spy balloon carrying sensors and surveillance equipment last weekend off the coast of South Carolina was an embarrassment and a "real setback" for the Communist country, even though the U.S. military has shot down two more unidentified aircraft in recent days.

During an appearance on ABC’s "This Week," Schumer said he was confident with the Biden administration’s response to the Chinese spy flight program, which first came into focus when the U.S. military downed a surveillance balloon over the Atlantic Ocean after allowing it to drift over the continental U.S. for seven days. 

"Look, I think the Chinese were humiliated," he said. "I think the Chinese were caught lying, and I think it's a real it's a real setback for them."

Chinese officials have claimed the balloon was a civilian craft gone adrift, but senior U.S. military and national security officials have confirmed it was tied to a major surveillance program run by China’s military, aimed to collect intelligence from nations that are of strategic interest to Beijing.

CHINESE BALLOON CRASHED OFF HAWAII COAST 4 MONTHS AGO, US OFFICIALS SAY

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., a close ally of President Joe Biden, talks to reporters ahead of the State of the Union gathering, at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., a close ally of President Joe Biden, talks to reporters ahead of the State of the Union gathering, at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

US forces recover debris from a shot-down Chinese surveillance balloon.

US forces recover debris from a shot-down Chinese surveillance balloon. (US Fleet Forces)

The U.S. military downed another unidentified airborne object on Friday over Alaska and another with Canada’s permission over Canada’s Yukon Territory on Saturday.

Schumer said the two additional aircraft are also believed to be from China, albeit "much smaller than the first one."

RUBIO SAYS BIDEN WAITING TO TELL AMERICAN PUBLIC ABOUT CHINESE BALLOON A ‘DERELICTION OF DUTY’

While the Biden administration has faced backlash – including from Democrats – for waiting to take down the first balloon until it already crossed the country, Schumer said the U.S. was able to obtain "enormous intelligence information from surveilling the balloon as it went over the United States."

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said Sunday that President Biden "has been just about tougher than any other" on China.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said Sunday that President Biden "has been just about tougher than any other" on China. (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images/Larry Mayer/The Billings Gazette via AP/Keith Tsuji/Getty Images)

Schumer said China will likely have to end the surveillance program, "because they look really bad."

"And they're not just doing the United States," Schumer continued. "This is a crew of balloons. We saw one in South America, and they’ve probably been all over the world."

The New York Democrat argued that President Biden "has been just about tougher than any other" on China, citing Biden’s ban on semiconductor exports to China and the CHIPS and Science Act to boost semiconductor manufacturing in the U.S.

"I think this administration is strongly tough on China, but mindful of the fact that we can't stop talking to them. We have to try to have some kind of relationship," Schumer said.

Jessica Chasmar is a digital writer on the politics team for Fox News and Fox Business. Story tips can be sent to Jessica.Chasmar@fox.com.

