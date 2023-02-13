Expand / Collapse search
Canada
Canadian Air Force deploys multiple aircraft to search for flying object's debris in 'complex alpine terrain'

Canada's defense minister said the object fell in 'complex alpine terrain that is prone to challenging northern weather conditions'

By Paul Best | Fox News
Trudeau spoke with Biden about object shot down over Canada Video

Fox News correspondent Lucas Tomlinson has the latest developments after a U.S. F-22 shot down an object over Canada on 'Fox Report Weekend.'

The Royal Canadian Air Force deployed several aircraft on Monday to search for debris from a mysterious object that was shot down over the Yukon territory, Canadian Defense Minister Anita Anand said. 

North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) first detected the "high-altitude airborne object" over Alaska on Friday evening and scrambled fighter jets to "characterize the nature of the object."

A U.S. F-22 Raptor shot the object down on Saturday using an AIM 9X missile after a conversation between President Biden and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. 

FILE PHOTO: A CC-130H Hercules, one of several aircraft deployed by the Royal Canadian Air Force in the search for an object that was shot down over the Yukon territory on Saturday. 

FILE PHOTO: A CC-130H Hercules, one of several aircraft deployed by the Royal Canadian Air Force in the search for an object that was shot down over the Yukon territory on Saturday.  (Michael Dodge/Getty Images)

Debris from the object, which Anand said was "cylindrical," are believed to be in a remote location northeast of Dawson City, a small town about 40 miles east of Canada's border with Alaska

A CC-130H Hercules, CH-148 Cyclone, CH-149 Cormorant aircraft, and two CC-138 Twin Otters are scouring "complex alpine terrain that is prone to challenging northern weather conditions," Anand said on Monday. 

SCHUMER SAYS CHINESE ‘HUMILIATED’ BY SPY FLIGHT INCIDENT: ‘IT’S A REAL SETBACK FOR THEM’

It's one of four flying objects that have been shot down by U.S. fighter jets this month. 

The first, a 200-foot tall Chinese surveillance balloon, was shot down off the coast of South Carolina on Feb. 4 after traveling over the continental U.S. 

    A Chinese spy balloon flies in the sky over Billings, Montana, U.S. February 1, 2023, in this picture obtained from social media. (Chase Doak/via Reuters)

    American forces recover debris from a shot-down Chinese surveillance balloon in South Carolina.  (US Fleet Forces)

On Friday, another unidentified object was shot down over northeastern Alaska, then on Sunday, an octagonal object was shot down over Lake Huron. 

Recovery efforts are underway for all four objects. A "significant" portion of the Chinese spy balloon has been recovered off the coast of South Carolina, including the aircraft's electronics payload, a senior defense official told Fox News on Monday. 

Paul Best is a breaking news reporter for Fox News Digital and Fox Business. Story tips and ideas can be sent to Paul.Best@fox.com and on Twitter: @KincaidBest