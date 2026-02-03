Iran's president strikes softer tone on nuclear talks after Trump's warning that 'bad things would happen'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Iranian president, who just days ago accused President Donald Trump of provoking unrest and trying to "tear this country apart," is now striking a softer tone regarding talks about its nuclear program, following a warning from Trump.

Trump said at the White House on Monday that the U.S. is talking with Iran and that he would "like to see a deal negotiated."

"And if we could work something out, that'd be great," Trump added. "And if we can't, probably bad things would happen."

Masoud Pezeshkian then took to X on Tuesday and wrote, "In light of requests from friendly governments in the region to respond to the proposal by the President of the United States for negotiations: I have instructed my Minister of Foreign Affairs, provided that a suitable environment exists — one free from threats and unreasonable expectations — to pursue fair and equitable negotiations, guided by the principles of dignity, prudence, and expediency."

IRAN RAMPS UP REGIONAL THREATS AS TRUMP CONSIDERS TALKS

"These negotiations shall be conducted within the framework of our national interests," Pezeshkian also said.

Axios has reported that U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff will meet Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi in Istanbul on Friday. However, a source familiar with the matter told Fox News on Tuesday that Iran wants to move the discussions to Oman.

Pezeshkian told state television on Saturday that Trump, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and European leaders "rode on our problems, provoked, and were seeking — and still seek — to fragment society," according to Reuters.

IRAN STAGES KHAMENEI PHOTOS TO MASK CRACKS IN IRGC, OPPOSITION GROUPS SAY

"They brought them into the streets and wanted, as they said, to tear this country apart, to sow conflict and hatred among the people and create division," Pezeshkian reportedly added about the anti-government protests and deadly crackdown that recently swept through Iran. "Everyone knows that the issue was not just a social protest."

Then in a series of posts on X on Tuesday, Iran Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said, "The United States wants to devour Iran; the Iranian nation and the Islamic Republic prevent this," and, "Iran stands firm and will continue to stand firm, and — God willing — will put an end to the United States’ mischief and harassment."

"The recent sedition was orchestrated by Zionists & the US. I was informed through a certain channel that the CIA & Mossad deployed all of their resources into the field!" Khamenei also claimed, without providing any evidence.

Trump said last week that "time is running out for Iran."

In a Truth Social post last Wednesday, Trump wrote, "A massive Armada is heading to Iran."

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

"It is moving quickly, with great power, enthusiasm, and purpose. It is a larger fleet, headed by the great Aircraft Carrier Abraham Lincoln, than that sent to Venezuela. Like with Venezuela, it is, ready, willing, and able to rapidly fulfill its mission, with speed and violence, if necessary. Hopefully, Iran will quickly 'Come to the Table' and negotiate a fair and equitable deal — NO NUCLEAR WEAPONS — one that is good for all parties. Time is running out, it is truly of the essence!" the president warned.