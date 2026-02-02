Italy rocked by anarchist-led riots as over 100 police injured, Meloni condemns violence

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Violent clashes broke out during a large protest in Turin, Italy, over the weekend as anarchist and leftists attacked police, prompting Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni to strongly condemn the unrest and vow a firm response.

Videos from the scene showed demonstrators dressed in black confronting police, with footage appearing to capture objects being thrown at officers and police lines forced backward. Images from Reuters showed riot police surrounded by red smoke during clashes linked to a march in support of the Askatasuna social center, which authorities recently evicted. Experts say the building had been occupied by far-left activists for decades.

Italian authorities said 108 security personnel were injured in the violence. Protesters hurled bottles, stones, homemade incendiary devices and smoke bombs, set fire to rubbish bins and a police armored vehicle, and used street furniture and uprooted lampposts as weapons, European media reported.

Commenting on the violence, U.S. and Europe analyst Matthew Tyrmand told Fox News Digital "It’s not that dissimilar to what you see in the U.S. at times," he said. "Think about Seattle, or Cop City in Atlanta or Portland. It’s the same odd coalition of leftist groups, anarchists, pro-Palestinian groups and random individuals coming together."

Meloni responded forcefully, warning that violence against police and threats to public order would not be tolerated. In a post on X, the prime minister shared photos from a hospital visit with injured officers and described the confrontations in stark terms.

"This morning I went to the Le Molinette hospital in Turin to bring, on behalf of Italy, my solidarity to two of the officers who were injured in yesterday’s clashes," Meloni wrote, adding: "Against them: hammers, Molotov cocktails, nail-filled paper bombs, stones launched with catapults, blunt objects of every kind, and jammers to prevent the police from communicating."

Quoting one officer, Meloni added: "They were there to kill us." She went on to say: "These are not protesters. These are organized criminals. This is attempted murder."

Dr. Lorenzo Vidino, director of the Program on Extremism at George Washington University, told Fox News Digital that while the images were shocking, the violence itself was not unprecedented. "Torino in particular is a hotbed of anarchist and hardcore communist groups," Vidino said. "But we’ve had this in many other places in Italy, and it happens throughout Europe."

Vidino said the unrest followed what he called the recent "liberation" of Askatasuna, a building occupied for decades by far-left activists, which he described as a catalyst for a broader reaction.

"What you have here is a network of not just Italian but European anarchists and communists, with some pro-Palestinian groups," he said. "It’s a fairly well-established coalition of groups, and they routinely engage in this sort of violence. Antifa is also part of this coalition. It’s one of the umbrella movements in what happened in Torino."

Vidino also pointed to links between the groups involved and a previous attack on the offices of La Stampa, one of Italy’s most prominent newspapers, which he described as a turning point for authorities.

"Storming the offices of a major newspaper crossed a red line," Vidino said.

On Monday, Meloni said she chaired a meeting at Palazzo Chigi to assess what she called "serious episodes of violence against the police forces" and to determine measures to guarantee public safety.

Tyrmand said the clashes reflect Italy’s long history of militant left-wing activism.

"Italy has a long history of hardcore leftist organizing," he said. "They’re cut from the same cloth. Marxist movements are truly of their genesis."

"When a right-wing leader like Meloni comes into power, they get especially ginned up," he added. "Violence is their modus operandi. I expect it will be quelled because Meloni is a tough figure."

He added that the tactics and alliances mirror those seen during U.S. street protests and encampments.

"It’s the same dynamics," Vidino said. "A permanent presence of these networks that mobilize quickly around symbolic causes."