World

Two convicted of terrorism in Denmark for grenade attack near Israeli Embassy

The men, aged 18 and 21, admitted throwing the explosives but claimed they did it for money, not ideology

Rachel Wolf By Rachel Wolf Fox News
Two Swedes were convicted in a Danish court of terrorism and attempted murder for detonating two hand grenades near the Israeli Embassy in Copenhagen in October 2024.

The younger of the two men, who is 18 years old, was sentenced to 12 years in prison, while his older accomplice, aged 21, was sentenced to 14 years, according to The Associated Press, which cited Swedish news agency TT. The two men, who have not been identified, were said to be acting on behalf of a criminal gang, the AP reported.

The attack occurred on Oct. 2, 2024, when the two threw hand grenades towards the Israeli Embassy in Copenhagen. The grenades detonated on the terrace of a residential building, which was inhabited by a family with children, according to the AP. No one was injured in the blasts. The nearby Jewish school, Carolineskolen, was closed when the attack took place.

AMERICANS WARNED BY US EMBASSY IN ISRAEL TO PREPARE FOR ‘CRISES’ AMID IRAN TENSIONS

A police vehicle parked near the Israeli Embassy in Denmark

A police vehicle is seen near the Israeli embassy in Copenhagen, as police investigate two explosions near the site, on Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2024. (Emil Helms/Ritzau Scanpix via AP, File)

The two men admitted to throwing the grenades, but denied being ideologically motivated, saying they did it for money, the AP reported.

Israeli soldiers stand on military vehicles

Israeli soldiers stand atop military vehicles, after Israel's government ratified a ceasefire with Hamas in Gaza, on the Israeli side of the Israel-Gaza border, in Israel, Oct. 10, 2025.  (Shir Torem/Reuters)

IRAN-DIRECTED PLOT TO ASSASSINATE ISRAEL’S AMBASSADOR TO MEXICO THWARTED, OFFICIALS REVEAL

The Danish court was reportedly split on whether the two should be convicted of terrorism. Two judges and four jurors concluded that they were guilty, while one judge and two jurors disagreed, according to the AP, which cited TT.

At the time of the attack, Israel's war in Gaza had been ongoing for nearly a year following Hamas' Oct. 7, 2023, massacre that left 1,200 dead and resulted in the taking of 251 hostages. Throughout the war, Jerusalem faced international scrutiny as world leaders debated whether the Israel Defense Forces' actions in Gaza were excessive.

Israeli soldiers watch the northern Gaza Strip from southern Israel.

Israeli soldiers watch the northern Gaza Strip from southern Israel, Wednesday, July 30, 2025. (AP Photo/Ohad Zwigenberg)

The war ended in October 2025 with a peace deal brokered under the Trump administration.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Rachel Wolf is a breaking news writer for Fox News Digital and FOX Business.

