POLITICS
Published

Chinese spy balloon crashed off the coast of Hawaii 4 months ago, U.S. officials say

At least one balloon flew over parts of Texas and Florida during Trump administration, despite former president saying it never happened

Lucas Y. Tomlinson
By Lucas Y. Tomlinson , Brooke Singman , Jessica Chasmar | Fox News
Rep. Russell Fry on US shooting down Chinese spy balloon: It was like a doomsday movie

Rep. Russell Fry, R-SC, who represents the U.S. district where the spy balloon was shot down, joined ‘Fox & Friends Weekend’ to weigh in on the Biden administration’s handling of the scenario.  

EXCLUSIVE: A Chinese spy balloon crashed into the Pacific off the coast of Hawaii four months ago, U.S. officials say. 

Fox News has also learned at least one Chinese spy balloon flew over portions of Texas and Florida during the Trump administration, despite the former president's insistence it never happened.

The news comes after the U.S. military shot down a Chinese balloon off the coast of South Carolina on Saturday, seven days after it was allowed to drift across the continental United States.

The White House said that Biden followed the advice of the Pentagon and top military leaders not to shoot the craft down over the U.S. in case it caused civilian casualties and other collateral damage.

US President Joe Biden arrives to board Air Force One at Hancock Field Air National Guard Base in Syracuse, New York, on February 4, 2023. (ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images)

RUBIO SAYS BIDEN WAITING TO AMERICAN PUBLIC ABOUT CHINESE BALLOON A ‘DERELICTION OF DUTY’

Biden administration officials' claimed that Chinese surveillance balloons also briefly transited the continental U.S. at least three times during the Trump administration.

Photos taken in Aynor, SC of the Chinese spy balloon shot down. (Fox News)

Photos taken in Aynor, SC of the Chinese spy balloon shot down. (Fox News)

But Trump and top national security officials from his administration said that did not occur and criticized the Biden administration for spreading disinformation.

"This never happened. It would have never happened," Trump told Fox News Digital on Sunday morning, adding that Beijing "respected us greatly" under his leadership.

"It never happened with us under the Trump administration and if it did, we would have shot it down immediately," Trump said. "It's disinformation."

Former U.S. President Donald Trump claps as the crowd cheers him on during a rally in Washington Township, Michigan, U.S. April 2, 2022.

Former U.S. President Donald Trump claps as the crowd cheers him on during a rally in Washington Township, Michigan, U.S. April 2, 2022. (REUTERS/Emily Elconin)

Lucas Y. Tomlinson serves as a correspondent for FOX News Channel (FNC) based in Washington, DC. Follow him on Twitter: @LucasFoxNews

