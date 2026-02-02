Son of Norway’s crown princess to face rape charges as new Epstein files mention her hundreds of times

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Norway’s royal family is facing an unusually turbulent moment as the son of Crown Princess Mette-Marit prepares to stand trial this week on multiple criminal charges, including rape, just as newly released Jeffrey Epstein documents have revived scrutiny of the princess’s past contact with him.

The defendant, Marius Borg Høiby, is scheduled to appear in Oslo district court on Tuesday following an indictment handed down last summer after a lengthy investigation. Høiby is not part of the royal household and does not hold any official role.

Authorities arrested Høiby several times in 2024 as allegations mounted, though he was not held in custody while prosecutors built their case.

Prosecutors accuse Høiby of committing multiple sexual assaults over a period of several years and engaging in violent and threatening behavior toward former partners. The alleged incidents span from 2018 through late 2024 and include accusations of violating a restraining order.

If convicted, the 29-year-old could face a prison sentence of up to 10 years. Court proceedings are expected to continue into mid-March.

Following the indictment, defense attorney Petar Sekulic said his client denies all allegations of sexual abuse and disputes most of the charges related to violence.

The case has proven embarrassing for a monarchy that typically enjoys strong public support in Norway, drawing sustained media attention both at home and abroad.

That attention intensified further last week with the release of a new trove of records connected to Epstein. The documents include hundreds of references to Crown Princess Mette-Marit, who has previously acknowledged and regretted her contact with Epstein.

The records, which include email correspondence, indicate that Mette-Marit stayed for several days in early 2013 at a Palm Beach, Florida, property owned by Epstein — a visit the royal household has said was arranged through a mutual friend, according to Norwegian broadcaster NRK.

In comments to The Associated Press, Mette-Marit said she failed to adequately examine Epstein’s background at the time and expressed regret over the association, calling it an embarrassing lapse in judgment. She also said she sympathizes deeply with the victims of Epstein’s abuse.

