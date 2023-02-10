Expand / Collapse search
China
Published

Chinese spy craft payload located off waters of South Carolina, mostly intact: US official

Senior US official said government's recovery operation for Chinese spy balloon is ongoing and will be impacted by bad weather

By Liz Friden , Chris Pandolfo | Fox News
The payload of the Chinese spy balloon has been found in waters off the coast of South Carolina, a U.S. official tells Fox News.

The payload was originally about the size of a bus and remains mostly intact since the balloon was shot down by U.S. military fighter jets, the official said.  

Bad weather will delay the search for debris. Rainfall and winds traveling at 29 to 35 mph are expected to affect the debris field. "Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility," according to the gale warning. 

(Off the Coast of South Carolina) – FBI Agents search for possible material if the High Altitude Balloon off the coast of South Carolina.

In this photo provided by Chad Fish, a large balloon drifts above the Atlantic Ocean, just off the coast of South Carolina, with a fighter jet and its contrail seen below it, on Saturday, Feb. 4.

''The recovery operation is ongoing, and by operation we include ship movements to/from the site as well as activities on site and security of the site," the senior military official said. "The weather is impacting operations below the surface for a short period, so we’re conducting offload and resupply in the interim. US Coast Guard ships remain on site for security. The HOS Rosebud will assist in the recovery operation in the coming days.''

Pentagon spokesman Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder is expected to provide updates on the recovery effort at 2 p.m. ET on Friday.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

