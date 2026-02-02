Expand / Collapse search
Latin America

Costa Rica swings right as voters embrace tough-on-crime leader amid surging violence

Fernández pledged increased DEA cooperation and tougher organized crime measures as murder rates surged 50%

By Emma Bussey Fox News
Latin America reacts to US capture of Maduro Video

Latin America reacts to US capture of Maduro

Fox News correspondent Steve Harrigan joins 'Fox News Sunday' from Bogota, Colombia, to discuss the aftermath of Maduro's capture across the region.

Costa Ricans have elected conservative populist Laura Fernández as their next president, according to preliminary results, making her the latest right-leaning leader to win office in Latin America.

With results from 96.8% of polling places counted, Fernández of the Sovereign People’s Party won 48.3% of the vote, the Supreme Electoral Tribunal reported.

Her closest challenger, economist Álvaro Ramos of the National Liberation Party, trailed with 33.4%, the Associated Press reported. 

Ramos conceded the race on election night, with Fernández, 39, to begin her four-year term in May.

Laura Fernández

Costa Rica elected conservative populist Laura Fernández as president with 48.3% of the vote, making her the latest right-leaning leader in Latin America. (AP Photo/Carlos Borbon)

A former government minister, Fernández is the chosen successor of outgoing President Rodrigo Chaves, who is constitutionally prohibited from seeking re-election.

She campaigned on continuing Chaves’ populist agenda, which reshaped Costa Rican politics by arguing against traditional parties and promising tougher action on crime.

Fernández served as minister of national planning and later as minister of the presidency, giving her a central role in Chaves’ administration.

Rodrigo Chaves Robles

Laura Fernández is the chosen successor of President Rodrigo Chaves and promises to continue his agenda. (Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP)

Crime had dominated the campaign in Costa Rica amid sharp rises in homicides, gang activity and drug trafficking by cartels.

The murder rate had increased by 50% over the last six years, according to reports.

Fernández pledged a hard-line security strategy, including increased cooperation with the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration and tougher measures against organized crime.

She has also floated controversial proposals inspired by El Salvador’s President Nayib Bukele.

This included construction of a special prison for gang leaders, the Associated Press reported.

"My hand won’t shake when it comes to making the decisions we need to restore peace in Costa Rican homes," Fernández said during the campaign.

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio congratulated Fernández in a statement Monday.

"Under her leadership, we are confident Costa Rica will continue to advance shared priorities to include combating narco-trafficking, ending illegal immigration to the United States, promoting cybersecurity and secure telecommunications, and strengthening economic ties," Rubio said.

"I hope that we can immediately lower the flags of whichever political party and start working only in favor of the Costa Rican flag," Fernández said after the result. 

"I believe the Costa Rican people expect nothing less of us," she added.

