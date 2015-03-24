Audit of Afghanistan's contested presidential runoff results restarts after holiday delay

An Afghan electoral official says that the auditing of results from the country's presidential runoff election have resumed after a holiday break.

Noor Mohammad Noor, a spokesman for the Afghan election commission, said that the election commission started auditing Sunday afternoon though they were scheduled to begin Saturday.

Noor says local and international observers are watching the audit with journalists, as well as representatives from candidate Ashraf Ghani Ahmadzai' s team. There were no representatives from his competitor, Abdullah Abdullah.

A United Nations official says requests from Abdullah's team delayed the audit's resumption.

Afghanistan's Independent Election Commission is auditing all 8 million votes cast in the June 14 election as part of a deal struck by U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry over fraud allegations.