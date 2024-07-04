Expand / Collapse search
World

American citizen sentenced to 12.5 years in Russian prison

Russian-born US citizen Robert Woodland was sentenced for drug-trafficking related charges

Jasmine Baehr By Jasmine Baehr Fox News
Published
Robert Woodland, a Russian-born U.S. citizen, was sentenced to nearly 13 years in Russian prison for drug trafficking related charges.

A Russian-born U.S. citizen was sentenced to nearly 13 years in prison for drug-trafficking related charges in Moscow on Thursday, according to court officials.

Robert Woodland, born in Russia in 1991, was adopted by American parents at the age of two. Woodland returned to Russia at the age of 26 in order to meet his birth mother, he claimed.

Citing court officials, the Russian media outlet Interfax has stated that Woodland also holds Russian citizenship.

Woodland had been detained since January on attempted illegal drug trafficking charges which Russian government media claims are related to an organized group.

Robert Woodland brought into Russian court by guard

Robert Woodland, right, a Russia-born U.S. citizen, is escorted to the courtroom for a hearing, Thursday, July 4, 2024, in Moscow, Russia. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko)

At the time of Woodland's arrest, the U.S. State Department stated it "has no greater priority than the safety and security of U.S. citizens overseas." No further comment has been issued since.

Robert Woodland sitting in glass cage in Russian court

Woodland was convicted of drug-related charges and sentenced to 12 and a 1/2 years in prison on Thursday. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko)

Woodland's lawyer Stanislav Kshevitsky said Thursday they will appeal the ruling as his guilt has not been proven. Additionally, Kshevitsky cited Robert's unspecified mental health issues as grounds for appeal.

Robert Woodland sitting in glass cage in Russian court

Robert Woodland, right, a Russia-born U.S. citizen, stands in a glass cage as he talks with his lawyer Stanislav Kshevitsky prior to a court hearing, Thursday, July 4, 2024, in Moscow, Russia.  (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko)

At least a dozen Americans are detained in Russian prisons presently, according to reports by Reuters.

If no appeal is filed, Robert Woodland will serve 12.5 years in a maximum security penal colony.

Jasmine is a writer at Fox News Digital and a military spouse based in New Orleans. Stories can be sent to jasmine.baehr@fox.com