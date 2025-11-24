Expand / Collapse search
Africa

50 kidnapped Catholic school students in Nigeria escape as some schools ordered to close

Pope Leo XIV calls for immediate release as 253 students and 12 teachers remain held captive

By Stephen Sorace Fox News
Reverend reveals killing, abductions of Christians have plagued Nigeria since at least 2001 Video

Reverend reveals killing, abductions of Christians have plagued Nigeria since at least 2001

Foundation for Justice, Development & Peace director Rev. Father Remigius Ihyula weighs in on decades of anti-Christian attacks in Nigeria on ‘Fox Report.’

Fifty of the 303 students kidnapped from a Nigerian Catholic school on Friday have escaped and are now reunited with their families, officials said Sunday, as schools across Niger remain closed following the attack.

The students, ages 10 to 18, escaped individually between Friday and Saturday, according to the Most Rev. Bulus Dauwa Yohanna, chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria in Niger state and the school’s proprietor.

A total of 253 students and 12 teachers from St. Mary's School are still being held, Yohanna said, adding: "We were able to ascertain this when we decided to contact and visit some parents."

Officials did not provide further details about how the children escaped or where the remaining students and teachers were being held.

TRUMP ADMINISTRATION EXPANDS EFFORTS TO STOP CHRISTIAN VIOLENCE IN NIGERIA WITH AID THREAT

Empty beds at St. Mary's School in Nigeria after the abduction of 303 students and 12 teachers

This photo released by the Christian Association of Nigeria shows the dormitories of St. Mary's Catholic Primary and Secondary School after gunmen abducted children and staff in Papiri community in Nigeria, Friday, Nov. 21, 2025. (Christian Association of Nigeria via AP)

Pope Leo XIV called for the immediate release of the children and school staff, saying at the end of a Mass in St. Peter’s Square on Sunday that he was "deeply saddened" by the incident.

"I feel great sorrow, especially for the many girls and boys who have been abducted and for their anguished families," the pontiff said. "I make a heartfelt appeal for the immediate release of the hostages and urge the competent authorities to take appropriate and timely decisions to ensure their release."

Man walks past belongings of abducted children

In this photo released by the Christian Association of Nigeria, a man walks past belongings at the St. Mary's Catholic Primary and Secondary School after gunmen abducted children and staff in Papiri community, Nigeria, Friday, Nov. 21, 2025. (Christian Association of Nigeria via AP)

No group has come forward to claim responsibility for the attack, The Associated Press reported. The outlet added that authorities said tactical squads and local hunters were working to rescue the kidnapped children.

52 CATHOLIC SCHOOL STUDENTS IN NIGERIA KIDNAPPED BY GUNMEN IN LATEST ATTACK: REPORT

Niger State quickly shut down all schools after Friday’s attack, while the Nigerian government also closed several federal colleges in conflict-prone areas across the region.

The attack at St. Mary’s came just four days after armed men kidnapped 25 girls from a boarding school in Kebbi State, killing at least one staff member. The search for the missing girls is ongoing.

dormitories of St. Mary's Catholic Primary and Secondary School

This photo released by the Christian Association of Nigeria shows the dormitories of St. Mary's Catholic Primary and Secondary School after gunmen abducted children and staff in Papiri community in Nigeria, Friday, Nov. 21, 2025. (Christian Association of Nigeria via AP)

Meanwhile, 38 worshippers kidnapped during a deadly church attack in central Nigeria’s Kwara State have been freed, Gov. AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq said Sunday. Gunmen had attacked the Christ Apostolic Church in Eruku town on Tuesday, killing two and taking others hostage. President Bola Tinubu credited "the efforts of security agencies" for securing their release but offered no further details.

Nigeria has seen a series of attacks on Christians and their institutions, prompting President Donald Trump to declare the West African nation a "country of particular concern." However, the Nigerian government has disputed the U.S.'s claims.

"I’m really angry about it," the president told Fox News Radio on Friday. "What’s happening in Nigeria is a disgrace."

Fox News Digital’s Rachel Wolf and Anders Hagstrom, along with The Associated Press contributed to this report.

