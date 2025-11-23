Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Donald Trump

Trump administration expands efforts to stop Christian violence in Nigeria with aid threat

President threatens to cut aid if violence continues as War Secretary meets with Nigerian officials

By Anders Hagstrom Fox News
close
GOP rep calls Christian persecution in Nigeria ‘horrific slaughter’ Video

GOP rep calls Christian persecution in Nigeria ‘horrific slaughter’

Rep. Chris Smith, R-N.J., discusses the persecution of Christians in Nigeria, the Russia- Ukraine war and more on ‘The Big Weekend Show.’

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Donald Trump's administration is picking up steam in addressing violence against Christians in Nigeria this week, after Trump lashed out at the nation's government for having "done nothing" to stop the killings.

"I’m really angry about it," the president told Fox News Radio on Friday. "What’s happening in Nigeria is a disgrace."

War Secretary Pete Hegseth met with Nigerian National Security Adviser Nuhu Ribadu last week amid threats from Trump to cut off aid to Nigeria if it "continues to allow the killing of Christians." Nigerian officials have pushed back on the accusation.

"Hegseth emphasized the need for Nigeria to demonstrate commitment and take both urgent and enduring action to stop violence against Christians and conveyed the Department’s desire to work by, with, and through Nigeria to deter and degrade terrorists that threaten the United States," the Pentagon said in a statement.

TRUMP THREATENS TO HALT ALL US AID, CONDUCT 'VICIOUS' MILITARY ATTACK IN NIGERIA OVER CHRISTIAN PERSECUTION

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and President Donald Trump

President Donald Trump and War Secretary Pete Hegseth are increasing the pressure on Nigeria to stop the killing of Christians. (Will Oliver/EPA/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Jonathan Pratt, who leads the State Department’s Bureau of African Affairs, also testified before Congress on Thursday and said any Pentagon involvement would be part of a broader strategy.

"This would span from security to policing to economic," he said. "We want to look at all of these tools and have a comprehensive strategy to get the best result possible."

GUNMEN ATTACK CHURCH IN NIGERIA, KILLING TWO AND KIDNAPPING OTHERS

Nicki Minaj at the UN

Trinidadian-US rapper Nicki Minaj speaks during the panel discussion "Combatting Religious Violence and the Killing of Christians in Nigeria" at the US Mission to the United Nations in New York City, on November 18, 2025. (Angela Weiss/AFP via Getty Images)

Recent incidents in Nigeria have included the mass abduction of over 300 children and 12 teachers from a Catholic school on Friday, as well as a shooting at another church that left two people dead. The gunmen also abducted several congregants from the church.

The primary threat comes from the Islamist radical group Boko Haram, as well as its splinter Islamic State of West Africa Province. The groups target primarily Christians, though Muslims of other sects also face attacks.

Reverend reveals killing, abductions of Christians have plagued Nigeria since at least 2001 Video

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

On Tuesday, U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Mike Waltz held an event highlighting the ongoing violence in Nigeria. During the event, Waltz called the killings of Christians in Nigeria a "genocide wearing the mask of chaos." He was joined by rap superstar Nicki Minaj, who called for religious freedom for all.

Fox News' Rachel Wolf and The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Anders Hagstrom is a reporter with Fox News Digital covering national politics and major breaking news events. Send tips to Anders.Hagstrom@Fox.com, or on X: @Hagstrom_Anders.

More from Politics

Close modal

Continue