Trump administration expands efforts to stop Christian violence in Nigeria with aid threat

President Donald Trump's administration is picking up steam in addressing violence against Christians in Nigeria this week, after Trump lashed out at the nation's government for having "done nothing" to stop the killings.

"I’m really angry about it," the president told Fox News Radio on Friday. "What’s happening in Nigeria is a disgrace."

War Secretary Pete Hegseth met with Nigerian National Security Adviser Nuhu Ribadu last week amid threats from Trump to cut off aid to Nigeria if it "continues to allow the killing of Christians." Nigerian officials have pushed back on the accusation.

"Hegseth emphasized the need for Nigeria to demonstrate commitment and take both urgent and enduring action to stop violence against Christians and conveyed the Department’s desire to work by, with, and through Nigeria to deter and degrade terrorists that threaten the United States," the Pentagon said in a statement.

Jonathan Pratt, who leads the State Department’s Bureau of African Affairs, also testified before Congress on Thursday and said any Pentagon involvement would be part of a broader strategy.

"This would span from security to policing to economic," he said. "We want to look at all of these tools and have a comprehensive strategy to get the best result possible."

Recent incidents in Nigeria have included the mass abduction of over 300 children and 12 teachers from a Catholic school on Friday, as well as a shooting at another church that left two people dead. The gunmen also abducted several congregants from the church.

The primary threat comes from the Islamist radical group Boko Haram, as well as its splinter Islamic State of West Africa Province. The groups target primarily Christians, though Muslims of other sects also face attacks.

On Tuesday, U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Mike Waltz held an event highlighting the ongoing violence in Nigeria. During the event, Waltz called the killings of Christians in Nigeria a "genocide wearing the mask of chaos." He was joined by rap superstar Nicki Minaj , who called for religious freedom for all.

Fox News' Rachel Wolf and The Associated Press contributed to this report.