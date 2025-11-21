Expand / Collapse search
World

52 Catholic school students in Nigeria kidnapped by gunmen in latest attack: report

The abductions at St. Mary's School mark latest in series of attacks targeting Christian institutions

Rachel Wolf By Rachel Wolf Fox News
Nicki Minaj and Trump administration put spotlight on persecution of Christians in Nigeria Video

Nicki Minaj and Trump administration put spotlight on persecution of Christians in Nigeria

Fox News anchor Harris Faulkner reports on growing global concern over the persecution of Christians in Nigeria as superstar rapper Nicki Minaj hopes they feel like they are finally being heard on ‘The Faulkner Focus.’

Gunmen in Nigeria kidnapped several students and staff from a Catholic school early Friday, marking the latest attack on a Christian institution.

Nigerian news outlet Arise TV said 52 children were abducted from St. Mary's School. The Catholic institution is in Agwara local government’s Papiri community, according to The Associated Press, which cited Abubakar Usman, the secretary to the Niger state government. The outlet added that Usman did not specify how many children were kidnapped in the attack.

The Niger State Police Command said military and security forces were deployed to the area where the attack took place in the early hours of Friday, the AP reported. Additionally, the Niger State Police Command said St. Mary's educates students ages 12-17.

GUNMEN ATTACK CHURCH IN NIGERIA, KILLING TWO AND KIDNAPPING OTHERS

Drone view of Christians leaving a church in Nigeria

A drone view of Christians departing St. Peter and Paul Catholic Church after a Sunday mass in Palmgrove, Lagos, Nigeria, on Nov. 2, 2025.  (Sodiq Adelakun/Reuters)

Following the attack, Usman released a statement condemning the abductions and stating that St. Mary's made the decision to reopen despite prior security intelligence warning of increased threats, according to Arise TV.

"Regrettably, St. Mary’s School proceeded to reopen and resume academic activities without notifying or seeking clearance from the State Government, thereby exposing pupils and the staff to avoidable risk," the statement read.

The attack at St. Mary's follows a similar incident earlier this week in which armed attackers kidnapped 25 girls from a boarding school in Nigeria’s Kebbi State and killed at least one staffer. The search for the abducted schoolgirls is still underway.

On Wednesday, gunmen attacked the Christ Apostolic Church, killing at least two people and abducting the pastor and 38 worshippers, according to Reuters. In a video of the attack, which was reviewed and verified by Reuters, armed men are seen entering the church and taking worshippers' belongings as gunshots ring out. The outlet later reported that a church official said the gunmen demanded a ransom of 100 million naira (roughly $69,000) per worshipper.

Gunmen in a church in Nigeria

Gunmen pick up the belongings left behind by worshipers who ran for cover after hearing gunshots, as they walk into a Church in Eruku, Kwara state, Nigeria, on Nov. 18, 2025, in this picture obtained from social media. (Social media/via Reuters)

RAP STAR NICKI MINAJ THANKS TRUMP FOR ADDRESSING PERSECUTION OF CHRISTIANS IN NIGERIA

Nigeria has seen a series of attacks on Christians, prompting President Donald Trump to declare the West African nation a "country of particular concern" over the persecution of Christians. However, the Nigerian government has disputed the U.S.'s claims.

On Tuesday, U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Mike Waltz held an event highlighting the ongoing violence in Nigeria. During the event, Waltz called the killings of Christians in Nigeria "genocide wearing the mask of chaos."

"Folks, we have an entire faith that is being erased, one bullet at a time, one torched Bible at a time," Waltz said.

Rapper Nicki Minaj shakes hands with U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Mike Waltz before a panel discussion at the U.S. Mission to the United Nations.

Nicki Minaj is greeted by U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Mike Waltz ahead of a panel discussion titled "Combatting Religious Violence and the Killing of Christians in Nigeria" at the U.S. Mission to the United Nations in New York City on Nov. 18, 2025. (Angela Weiss/AFP via Getty Images)

Rap superstar Nicki Minaj, who has been vocal about her support for the Trump administration's efforts to combat the persecution of Christians in Nigeria, spoke at Waltz's event. Minaj lamented that "families have been torn apart, and entire communities live in fear constantly, simply because of how they pray."

Fox News Digital's Ashley Carnahan and Paul Tilsley contributed to this report.

Rachel Wolf is a breaking news writer for Fox News Digital and FOX Business.

