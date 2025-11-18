Expand / Collapse search
Africa

Armed attackers in Nigeria kidnap 25 girls from boarding school

Police launch search and rescue operation after pre-dawn raid

By Ashley Carnahan Fox News
Published | Updated
Trump warns Nigeria over slaughter of Christians as calls for action grow Video

Trump warns Nigeria over slaughter of Christians as calls for action grow

Fox News senior foreign affairs correspondent Greg Palkot joins ‘The Faulkner Focus’ to report on the mass killing of Christians in Nigeria as President Donald Trump designates the country of concern and warns of possible U.S. action.

Gunmen kidnapped 25 girls from a boarding school in Nigeria’s Kebbi State and killed at least one staffer, authorities said Monday.

The schoolgirls were taken around 4 a.m., and no group immediately claimed responsibility for the incident.

Police spokesperson Nafi'u Abubakar Kotarkoshi told The Associated Press the gunmen had "sophisticated weapons" and exchanged fire with guards before abducting the girls.

"A combined team is currently combing suspected escape routes and surrounding forests in a coordinated search and rescue operation aimed at recovering the abducted students and arresting the perpetrators," he said, adding that one person was killed and another was injured.

NIGERIAN FILM RAISES AWARENESS ABOUT DOZENS OF GIRLS ABDUCTED FROM SCHOOL IN 2014

A woman walks past a classroom in northern Nigeria.

A woman looks on as she walks past a classroom in Shehu Kangiwa Model Primary School in Argungu, Kebbi State, in northern Nigeria on April 12, 2025. (Leslie Fauvel / AFP via Getty Images)

Abdulkarim Abdullahi Maga, a resident who said his daughter and granddaughter were abducted in the raid, told the AP that the attackers entered the school with motorcycles.

AMERICAN MISSIONARY KIDNAPPED IN NIGER BY SUSPECTED ISLAMIST MILITANTS, SOURCES SAY

"They first went straight to the teacher’s house and killed him before killing the guard," said Maga.

The latest abductions come amid a string of mass kidnappings in northern Nigeria in recent years.

A row of empty desks at a school in Nigeria.

FILE - The name of a student is written on a chair in a deserted classroom at the Government Girls Secondary School, the day after the abduction of over 300 schoolgirls by gunmen in Jangebe, a village in Zamfara State, northwest of Nigeria on Feb. 27, 2021. (Kola Sulaimon / AFP via Getty Images)

In 2024, 280 students were abducted from a school in Kaduna State and at least 200 others, mostly internally displaced women and children, were abducted in Borno State while reportedly searching for firewood, according to the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk.

More than 200 schoolgirls were kidnapped from a Chibok secondary school in 2014 by Boko Haram militants, sparking international outrage and a #BringBackOurGirls campaign.

RAPPER NIKKI MINAJ AND UN AMBASSADOR JOIN VOICES AGAINST CHRISTIAN PERSECUTION IN NIGERIA

Chibok school girls recently freed from Boko Haram captivity are seen in Abuja, Nigeria, Sunday, May 7, 2017. The 82 freed Chibok schoolgirls arrived in Nigeria's capital on Sunday to meet President Muhammadu Buhari as anxious families awaited an official list of names and looked forward to reuniting three years after the mass abduction. (AP Photo/ Olamikan Gbemiga)

Chibok school girls recently freed from Boko Haram captivity are seen in Abuja, Nigeria, Sunday, May 7, 2017. (AP Photo/ Olamikan Gbemiga)

Rep. Riley Moore, R-W. Va., asked for prayers for the kidnapped schoolgirls and called on the Nigerian government to do more to end the "rampant violence."

Ashley Carnahan is a writer at Fox News Digital.

