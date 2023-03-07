2 pilots killed after Italian Air Force planes crash mid-air

Two Italian air force pilots were killed Tuesday during an exercise when the light aircraft they were flying collided mid-air and crashed to the ground, Italy's air force said in a statement.

The two U-208 aircraft crashed near the Guidonia military airport, located around 15 miles northeast of Rome. No injuries on the ground were reported.

One of the planes crashed into a car on a narrow residential street lined with apartment buildings; the other landed in a field.

Premier Giorgia Meloni expressed her condolences to the pilots' families and colleagues.