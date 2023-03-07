Expand / Collapse search
2 pilots killed after Italian Air Force planes crash mid-air

The pilots were conducting an exercise northeast of Rome

Associated Press
Two Italian air force pilots were killed Tuesday during an exercise when the light aircraft they were flying collided mid-air and crashed to the ground, Italy's air force said in a statement.

The two U-208 aircraft crashed near the Guidonia military airport, located around 15 miles northeast of Rome. No injuries on the ground were reported.

The burned remains of one of the two Italian Air Force aircrafts that crashed in Guidonia on March 7, 2023, is covered with a white cloth.  (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)

One of the planes crashed into a car on a narrow residential street lined with apartment buildings; the other landed in a field.

Premier Giorgia Meloni expressed her condolences to the pilots' families and colleagues.