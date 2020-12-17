Expand / Collapse search
Weather: Storm photos from Fox News fans

    Baltimore County Police Capt. Joseph Conger, right, helps a motorist push up a steep hill during a snowstorm, Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020, in Towson, Md. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)(AP)

    A traffic jam is caused by vehicles stuck on a hill during a snowstorm, Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020, in Towson, Md. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)(AP)

    Govinda Phagami, center, a delivery driver, helps a motorist push up a steep hill as Baltimore County Police Capt. Joseph Conger, right, directs motorists during a snowstorm, Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020, in Towson, Md. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)(AP)

    A man walks through the Villanova University campus during a snow storm, Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020, in Villanova, Pa. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

