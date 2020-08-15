Tropical Storm Kyle, earliest 11th named storm on record, spins away from coast

Tropical Storm Kyle -- the 11th named storm of the furious 2020 Atlantic hurricane season -- was tracked Saturday heading away from the mid-Atlantic coast.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center reported rhat Kyle was centered 280 miles southeast of Providence, R.I., with maximum sustained winds of 45 mph.

Kyle is the earliest 11th named storm on record, forming more than three months sooner than average, officials said.

The previous earliest "K" storm was the devastating Hurricane Katrina, on Aug. 24, 2005.

By early next week, Kyle is predicted to transition to a relatively harmless nontropical weather system over the North Atlantic.

Kyle developed quickly on the heels of Tropical Storm Josephine, which was named Thursday. As of Saturday morning, Josephine was 310 miles east of the northern Leeward Islands and inching west-northwest at 15 mph.

Meteorologists said Josephine posed a minimal threat to land, bringing moderate rain but not much more.

No coastal watchings or warnings were in effect for either storm.

Josephine is the earliest J named storm on record, but this season has also featured the earliest C, E, F, G, H, and I storms.

Thus far, the ongoing hurricane season has produced double the typical number of storms, though most that have formed have not been intense.

In addition, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) and Colorado State University recently updated their Atlantic hurricane forecasts and increased the predicted number of storms.

After Josephine and Kyle clear out, the climate in the Atlantic will likely become suitable for even more tropical development.