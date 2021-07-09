Expand / Collapse search
©2021 FOX News Network, LLC.

Tropical Storm Elsa moves through East Coast, brings flooding threat, strong winds

Storm moving over South Texas could bring 3-6 inches of rain

Janice Dean
By Janice Dean | Fox News
Tropical Storm Elsa is posing a flooding threat up the East Coast from the Mid-Atlantic to the Northeast and New England.

Flood watches and warnings are up along the path of the storm in addition to tropical storm warnings in areas where strong winds could cause power outages and tree damage.

(Fox News)

Speaking of flooding, a story that isn’t getting much coverage, but should is a slow-moving storm over South Texas where rainfall totals of 3 to 6 inches are piling up fast.

Some spots could get over 10 inches of rain.

A system moving through the central U.S. will bring the risk of strong to severe storms across the Midwest and Mississippi River.

The best chance for large hail, damaging winds, and a few tornadoes will be from eastern Nebraska into Iowa, northern Missouri and western Illinois.

Excessive heat warnings are still in effect across the Great Basin and the Desert Southwest as extreme heat persists through the weekend and into early next week.

