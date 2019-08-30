SHOCKING VIDEO: Local Fox reporter in Arizona nearly struck by lightning while covering storm

A reporter for a FOX affiliate in Phoenix was nearly struck by lightning Wednesday night while getting ready for a live report on a monsoon storm, the station reported.

Matt Rodewald of Fox 10 jumped out of the way of the strike but still managed to deliver his live report in the pouring rain.

The lightning strike knocked out power in the area, Fox 10 reported.

Several storms moved through the area Wednesday, bringing heavy rains and lightning.