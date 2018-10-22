Hurricane Willa's path: Track the storm here

Hurricane Willa intensified into “a potentially catastrophic Category 5 hurricane,” the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said Monday.

Read on for a look at the powerful storm as it gets closer to Mexico and what you should know about its location.

Where is the hurricane now?

The storm is approximately 175 miles south-southwest of Mexico’s Islas Marias and around 135 miles southwest of Cabo Corrientes, Mexico, the NHC said in a 11 a.m. ET advisory.

The storm is moving north at 7 miles per hour with maximum sustained winds close to 160 miles per hour.

The hurricane was expected to pass over or near a set of islands called the Islas Marias early Tuesday, then blow ashore in the afternoon or the evening between the resort town of Mazatlan and San Blas, a distance of about 140 miles.

The hurricane's projected track also included Esquinapa, a town a few miles inland with almost 60,000 people in and around it.

And if you're wondering if the storm could become even more powerful, the NHC warned that could happen Monday.

“Slight weakening is forecast to begin on Tuesday, but Willa is expected to be an extremely dangerous major hurricane when it reaches the coast of Mexico,” the advisory warned.

The National Weather Service (NWS) pointed out how quickly the storm escalated.

“From 40 mph Tropical Storm to 155 mph Hurricane in 48hrs, Willa is another example of rapid intensification in a tropical cyclone,” the NWS tweeted Monday morning.

What else should I know?

There is a hurricane warning from San Blas to Mazatlan.

The areas from Playa Perula to San Blas and north of Mazatlan to Bahia Tempehuaya are also subject to tropical storm warnings.

That's not all: the governments of Sinaloa and Nayarit states have ordered coastal region schools to close and began preparing emergency shelters.

Mazatlan, with a metropolitan-area population of about 500,000, is a popular vacation spot. It is closer to the U.S. than most other Pacific resorts and home to a large number of American and Canadian expatriates.

