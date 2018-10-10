Before Hurricane Michael made landfall, Weather Channel crew in Florida intended to flee storm, meteorologist says

Before Hurricane Michael made landfall on Wednesday, one meteorologist for The Weather Channel tweeted that his crew actually planned to get out of dodge.

“My crew here in Apalachicola has decided to leave,” Mike Bettes wrote Wednesday morning when talking about leaving the Florida Panhandle.

He added, “We feel confident in the building we’re staying in is strong but not confident that U.S. 98 will be intact and an escape route for us after the hurricane.”

The 46-year-old, however, informed his followers of a “change of plans” on the platform.

“Wx is too bad to drive now,” Bettes explained. “Our crew will be staying put in Apalachicola.”

He continued, “We have sturdy shelter, are a good distance from the water, and have a lot of supplies. Landfall just hours from now.”

HURRICANE MICHAEL DOWNGRADED TO CATEGORY 3; OFFICIALS WARN OF ‘LIFE-THREATENING STORM SURGE’

Bettes tweeted several updates about the situation in Apalachicola on Wednesday, including a video as the storm got closer.

Late Wednesday morning, he tweeted a selfie indicating the power had gone out.

Bettes discussed local conditions in a Wednesday afternoon Periscope video.

HURRICANE MICHAEL’S HEALTH RISKS: 3 THINGS TO WATCH OUT FOR

“We just took a brief little drive at the height of the storm, and my goodness, it is wicked awful right now,” Bettes said in the clip, before describing the trees as “just awful.”

Bettes provided news on damage in the area, too.

“Height of the winds happening now in Apalachicola,” he tweeted. “Some trees down so far and surge is up. No significant structural damage that I’ve seen so far. Good news on that front.”

Michael made landfall in Florida Wednesday afternoon as a powerful Category 4 storm with maximum sustained winds of 155 mph. Though the winds have since lessened in intensity, the storm has already claimed its first life, and officials were warning of the storm surge to come.

Michael is the 13th named storm of the 2018 hurricane season.

Fox News' Jennifer Earl contributed to this report.