Alaska river floods after Suicide Basin broke in Mendenhall Glacier

Alaskan officials said Saturday that the Mendenhall River began flooding after a "major release" from Suicide Basin in the city of Juneau.

According to the Juneau Police Department, the river is currently above its record flood stage and evacuation orders have been issued for specific structures.

Police said at least one structure has been lost to the river and others are at risk, have been evacuated or both.

Residents of Marion Drive are urged to evacuate overnight due to concerns of potential bank failure that could result in quick overnight land wasting. The road bridge at Back Loop and the footbridge at Dimond Park are both closed.

"For the sake of emergency teams and impacted residents, please stay away from the River through the duration of the event," police wrote on Facebook.

The National Weather Service in Juneau said Sunday morning that the Mendenhall Lake water level has slowed but continues to rise as the water level reaches 15 feet. NWS said structures are collapsing due to "significant erosion."

Police said this is an evolving situation.