West Virginia
Published

WVU suspends Pi Kappa Phi fraternity over reported hazing incident

WVU fraternity suspension means no recruitment activities including participating or attending social functions

Associated Press
West Virginia University suspended a fraternity Tuesday over reported hazing incidents, the school said.

The interim suspension of Pi Kappa Phi fraternity prevents it from all recruitment activities along with participating or attending social functions, WVU said in a news release.

The suspension will remain in place while an investigation and review process continue.

The West Virginia Mountaineers logo on a chair before the Guaranteed Rate Bowl college football game. The Pi Kappa Phi fraternity at WVU has been suspended for a reported hazing incident.

WVU did not provide details of the alleged hazing incidents in the statement.

"We take every report of possible misconduct seriously, and many times investigations provide a chance for us to help students make better choices in the future," said Jill Gibson, director of the WVU Office of Student Rights and Responsibilities.